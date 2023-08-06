GamingPokemon

Every achievement in Pokemon Sleep & how to earn them

Pikachu sleeping on SnorlaxThe Pokemon Company

Pairing these two are so easy you could do it in your sleep.

Pokemon Sleep offers great rewards for players to find more species after they wake up. Here’s every achievement you can complete in the game.

Pokemon Sleep tracks players’ hours of rest and greets them with different species the following morning. The creatures you encounter are based on your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power — which can be increased by cooking dishes.

There are many recipes to experiment with in the free-to-play application. By cooking more meals, you earn Dream Shards as a reward. The amount of Dream Shards received raises with the number of times you cook.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn how to unlock more achievements in Pokemon and what you can collect as compensation.

List of every achievement in Pokemon Sleep

A screenshot of Pokemon SleepThe Pokemon Company

The achievements are divided into the general and type categories in Pokemon Sleep. Here are the options from the general section:

General Achievements

General Achievement How to earn Possible Rewards
Pokemon BefriendedCatch more Helper PokemonDream Shards
Berries Given Feed Snorlax its favorite Berries Dream Shards
Times Cooked Cook dishes for Snorlax Dream Shards
Main Skills UsedMake Helper Pokemon use their SkillsRecovery Incense, Diamonds
Candies UsedLevel up or evolve Pokemon Ingredient Tickets
No. Evolved Evolve Pokemon Dream Shards
Incenses UsedUse more Incenses Energy Pillow, Helper Whistle, Linking Cord, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Handy Candy, Main Skill Seed
Bedtimes MetGo to bed on time Dream Shards
Times Slept Track Sleep SessionsDiamonds
Sleep Score 80 Get a sleep score of 80 or higher Diamonds
Steady Bedtime Bedtime within 30 minutes of last night’sDiamonds
Steady Wake-UpWake up within 30 minutes of yesterday’s timeDiamonds
Level Ups Increase Pokemon levels Ice Stone, Main Skill Seed, Linking Cord, Handy Candy, Fire Stone, Water Stone, Thunder Stone
Team RPRaise the Helper teams’ Research Power Leaf Stone, Sub Skill Seed, Moon Stone, Handy Candy, Shiny Stone, Linking Cord, King’s Rock
Greengrass IsleMaximize Snorlax’s rating at this locationHandy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
Cyan Beach Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this locationHandy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
Taupe HollowMaximize Snorlax’s rating at this locationHandy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
Snowdrop Tundra Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this locationHandy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds

The sleep-tracking game also offers rewards for type achievements. You can earn items by studying up to 300 Pokemon from each type. This means you can claim the prizes 18 times.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

The bonuses for each level are listed below:

Article continues after ad
Study 5 Pokemon 1x Poke Biscuit
Study 15 Pokemon1x Energy Pillow
Study 30 Pokemon 10x Diamonds
Study 50 Pokemon1x Handy Candy M
Study 70 Pokemon15x Diamonds
Study 100 Pokemon1x Dream Cluster S
Study 140 Pokemon20x Diamonds
Study 180 Pokemon1x Energy Pillow
Study 240 Pokemon20x Diamonds
Study 300 Pokemon1x Handy Candy L

The following table lists the 18 types found in Pokemon Sleep:

Type Achievements

Pokemon Type AchievementsHow to earn
Normal Study at least 5 Normal-Type Pokemon
FireStudy at least 5 Fire-Type Pokemon
WaterStudy at least 5 Water-Type Pokemon
Electric Study at least 5 Electric-Type Pokemon
GrassStudy at least 5 Grass-Type Pokemon
IceStudy at least 5 Ice-Type Pokemon
Fighting Study at least 5 Fighting-Type Pokemon
PoisonStudy at least 5 Poison-Type Pokemon
GroundStudy at least 5 Ground-Type Pokemon
FlyingStudy at least 5 Flying-Type Pokemon
Psychic Study at least 5 Psychic-Type Pokemon
Bug Study at least 5 Bug-Type Pokemon
Rock Study at least 5 Rock-Type Pokemon
Ghost Study at least 5 Ghost-Type Pokemon
Dragon Study at least 5 Dragon-Type Pokemon
DarkStudy at least 5 Dark-Type Pokemon
Steel Study at least 5 Steel-Type Pokemon
Fairy Study at least 5 Fairy-Type Pokemon

While some may see Pokemon Sleep as a simple sleep-tracking app, there’s a surprising amount of depth represented by its various achievements.

Now you know how to earn every achievement available in Pokemon Sleep. In the meantime, check out our other helpful guides on the application:

What is Pokemon Sleep | Every recipe in Pokemon Sleep | How to cook dishes  | Shiny Pokemon | All confirmed Pokemon | Is there Apple Watch support? | How to pair Pokemon Go Plus+ 

Related:

Top 24 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Pokemon Sleep