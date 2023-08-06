Every achievement in Pokemon Sleep & how to earn them
Pairing these two are so easy you could do it in your sleep.
Pokemon Sleep offers great rewards for players to find more species after they wake up. Here’s every achievement you can complete in the game.
Pokemon Sleep tracks players’ hours of rest and greets them with different species the following morning. The creatures you encounter are based on your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power — which can be increased by cooking dishes.
There are many recipes to experiment with in the free-to-play application. By cooking more meals, you earn Dream Shards as a reward. The amount of Dream Shards received raises with the number of times you cook.
Keep reading to learn how to unlock more achievements in Pokemon and what you can collect as compensation.
List of every achievement in Pokemon Sleep
The achievements are divided into the general and type categories in Pokemon Sleep. Here are the options from the general section:
General Achievements
|General Achievement
|How to earn
|Possible Rewards
|Pokemon Befriended
|Catch more Helper Pokemon
|Dream Shards
|Berries Given
|Feed Snorlax its favorite Berries
|Dream Shards
|Times Cooked
|Cook dishes for Snorlax
|Dream Shards
|Main Skills Used
|Make Helper Pokemon use their Skills
|Recovery Incense, Diamonds
|Candies Used
|Level up or evolve Pokemon
|Ingredient Tickets
|No. Evolved
|Evolve Pokemon
|Dream Shards
|Incenses Used
|Use more Incenses
|Energy Pillow, Helper Whistle, Linking Cord, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Handy Candy, Main Skill Seed
|Bedtimes Met
|Go to bed on time
|Dream Shards
|Times Slept
|Track Sleep Sessions
|Diamonds
|Sleep Score 80
|Get a sleep score of 80 or higher
|Diamonds
|Steady Bedtime
|Bedtime within 30 minutes of last night’s
|Diamonds
|Steady Wake-Up
|Wake up within 30 minutes of yesterday’s time
|Diamonds
|Level Ups
|Increase Pokemon levels
|Ice Stone, Main Skill Seed, Linking Cord, Handy Candy, Fire Stone, Water Stone, Thunder Stone
|Team RP
|Raise the Helper teams’ Research Power
|Leaf Stone, Sub Skill Seed, Moon Stone, Handy Candy, Shiny Stone, Linking Cord, King’s Rock
|Greengrass Isle
|Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this location
|Handy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
|Cyan Beach
|Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this location
|Handy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
|Taupe Hollow
|Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this location
|Handy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
|Snowdrop Tundra
|Maximize Snorlax’s rating at this location
|Handy Candy, Poke Biscuit, Dream Cluster, Sub Skill Seed, Diamonds
The sleep-tracking game also offers rewards for type achievements. You can earn items by studying up to 300 Pokemon from each type. This means you can claim the prizes 18 times.
The bonuses for each level are listed below:
|Study 5 Pokemon
|1x Poke Biscuit
|Study 15 Pokemon
|1x Energy Pillow
|Study 30 Pokemon
|10x Diamonds
|Study 50 Pokemon
|1x Handy Candy M
|Study 70 Pokemon
|15x Diamonds
|Study 100 Pokemon
|1x Dream Cluster S
|Study 140 Pokemon
|20x Diamonds
|Study 180 Pokemon
|1x Energy Pillow
|Study 240 Pokemon
|20x Diamonds
|Study 300 Pokemon
|1x Handy Candy L
The following table lists the 18 types found in Pokemon Sleep:
Type Achievements
|Pokemon Type Achievements
|How to earn
|Normal
|Study at least 5 Normal-Type Pokemon
|Fire
|Study at least 5 Fire-Type Pokemon
|Water
|Study at least 5 Water-Type Pokemon
|Electric
|Study at least 5 Electric-Type Pokemon
|Grass
|Study at least 5 Grass-Type Pokemon
|Ice
|Study at least 5 Ice-Type Pokemon
|Fighting
|Study at least 5 Fighting-Type Pokemon
|Poison
|Study at least 5 Poison-Type Pokemon
|Ground
|Study at least 5 Ground-Type Pokemon
|Flying
|Study at least 5 Flying-Type Pokemon
|Psychic
|Study at least 5 Psychic-Type Pokemon
|Bug
|Study at least 5 Bug-Type Pokemon
|Rock
|Study at least 5 Rock-Type Pokemon
|Ghost
|Study at least 5 Ghost-Type Pokemon
|Dragon
|Study at least 5 Dragon-Type Pokemon
|Dark
|Study at least 5 Dark-Type Pokemon
|Steel
|Study at least 5 Steel-Type Pokemon
|Fairy
|Study at least 5 Fairy-Type Pokemon
While some may see Pokemon Sleep as a simple sleep-tracking app, there’s a surprising amount of depth represented by its various achievements.
Now you know how to earn every achievement available in Pokemon Sleep. In the meantime, check out our other helpful guides on the application:
