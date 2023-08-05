Every Biscuit in Pokemon Sleep & how to get them

Pokemon Sleep offers Biscuits that can raise creatures’ friendship points. Here are the different kinds and how you can get them.

Pokemon Sleep is a free application that tracks your hours of rest and rewards you the following day. You must level up your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power to attract more species by feeding it breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Players can cook various dishes in Pokemon Sleep with several available ingredients. Your Helper Pokemon gathers more ingredients once their happiness level is satisfactory.

Besides meals, you can give Pokemon different Biscuits to increase their friendship points. Keep reading to learn every Biscuit type and where to find them.

List of every Biscuit in Pokemon Sleep

The following table explains every Biscuit available in Pokemon Sleep:

Item Description Poke Biscuit A treat that will make a Pokemon a little more friendly toward you. This biscuit gives one friendship point. Great Biscuit A nice treat that will make a Pokemon quite a bit more friendly toward you. This biscuit gives three friendship points. Master Biscuit A special treat that will make a Pokemon as friendly as can be. This biscuit maxes out friendship points. Bonus Biscuit Daily bonus biscuit which can be used to feed Pokemon to befriend them. This biscuit gives three friendship points. Premium Bonus Biscuit Daily bonus biscuit for Premium Pass subscribers, which can be used to feed Pokemon to befriend them. This biscuit gives four friendship points.

How to get Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep

Niantic

The General Store

You can purchase Biscuits from the General Store with Diamonds. Players earn Diamonds by completing Missions and learning more Sleep Styles.

Three Poke Biscuits cost 180 Diamonds, while three Great Biscuits cost 600.

Daily Bonus

Users can claim one free Bonus Biscuit per day – which gives a Pokemon three friendship points.

Sleep Sessions

Sometimes, Sleep Sessions offer helpful resources like Biscuits. Make sure you log your sleep to keep your Pokemon happy in addition to other handy rewards.

