How to get Zorua & Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can obtain the adorable Zorua in specific locations of Paldea, as well as transfer Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark to their Gen 9 games. Below is everything you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the chance to catch the “Tricky Fox” Pokemon Zorua while exploring the Paldea region. It was initially introduced in Generation Five’s Black & White. The Pokemon possess a unique ability while in a party to take on the appearance of another Pokemon.

Zorua has remained popular since its debut but has again gained the spotlight after its Hisuian form was introduced during Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Possessing the Normal/Ghost-typing instead of its original Dark typing, it was a crucial catch for many exploring the Hisui region.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers need to know to catch Zorua and evolve it into Zoroark – and how to add the Hisuian forms to Paldean Pokedexs.

Where to find Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to find and catch Zorua will need to look near trees in West Province (Area Three) and Tagtree Thicket.

It’s important to note that Zorua is disguised as other Pokemon while in the overworld and won’t reveal itself until it has been encountered in battle. However, players can hold down on the ZL button to see if a Pokemon is a Zoua in disguise.

The Pokemon Company Zorua can be difficult to find

How to evolve Zorua into Zoroark

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players raising Zorua will see it evolve into Zoroark at level 30.

Article continues after ad

Zoroark retains the ability to disguise itself as another Pokemon in a player’s Party. This can help create interesting strategies when playing competitively or battling against friends.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Scarlet & Violet

Players will be able to transfer Hisuian forms into Scarlet & Violet using Pokemon HOME.

They will not naturally spawn anywhere in Paldea, but they can be added to a team if players have caught and transferred the forms from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to Pokemon HOME.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters