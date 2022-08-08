All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leaders confirmed so far

It’s been confirmed that Gym Leaders will return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so here’s everything we know about the opponents you’ll be facing off against so far.

The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games will feature “three grand stories” to work your way through, with one of them requiring you to defeat all Gym Leaders and become a Pokemon Champion.

Defeating Gym Leaders is of course a hallmark of the franchise, but Scarlet & Violet will put a twist on this by letting you tackle each Gym in any order you like, reflecting the open-world gameplay on offer.

Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet being released for Nintendo Switch in November 2022, we’ve gathered all the information available on the game’s Gym Leaders below.

All Gym Leaders in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here are all of the Gym Leaders that have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet so far:

Grusha (Glaseado Gym)

Grusha is an Ice-type specialist who runs the Glaseado Gym. He used to be a professional snowboarder but now serves as a full-time Gym Leader with new Pokemon Cetitan as his partner.

According to his bio, Grusha is “usually coolheaded, but when battles get heated, he starts showing the emotions he usually keeps pushed down”. It’s unknown what his level is or what Pokemon he uses.

As you can see, only one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader has been confirmed so far. There are eight Gym Leaders in the game, though, so we’ll update this page when more of them get revealed.

How do Gyms work in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Like most mainline Pokemon games, you’ll need to defeat all eight Gym Leaders around the open-world Paldea region and collect their Gym Badges before you can attempt to become a Champion.

One big change from previous Pokemon games is that you can tackle the eight Gym Leaders in any order you like, so you could go straight to the most difficult one at the very beginning of your journey.

Once you’ve got all eight Gym Badges, you’ll be able to take on a special test called the Champion Assessment. Pass this difficult challenge, and you’ll be given the coveted Champion Rank.

