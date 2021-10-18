 Pokemon Natures explained: How they affect stats & what they change - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Natures explained: How they affect stats & what they change

Published: 18/Oct/2021 23:34 Updated: 18/Oct/2021 23:37

by Meg Bethany Koepp
pokemon natures
Nintendo

In Gen III and above, Natures play a pivotal role in raising Pokemon. But what are they and how do they work? Here’s what you need to know, including stat effects and changes.

First introduced in Ruby and Sapphire on the Game Boy Advance, Natures directly influence how a Pokemon’s stats grow based on percentages. It may sound complicated and you might not have ever bothered with them before, but they’re very important if you want your ‘mon to reach its full potential.

Which nature a Pokemon gets is completely random, and there are 25 different variants, each with its own changes and effects.

Contents:

Pokemon Natures explained

toxtricity summary in pokemon sword
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Each Pokemon has its own Nature.

In short, a Nature both increases and decreases a specific stat, meaning you’ll need to work out which is best for your ‘mon depending on how you want to use it. In Pokemon Sword & Shield, for example, will you be entering it into Competitive? What kind of moveset does it have? The mechanic also decides its favorite and disliked flavors for Berries, PokeBlocks, and more.

Here’s every available Pokemon Nature and its stat effects:

Nature Stat effects Favorite flavor Disliked flavor
Hardy + Attack

– Attack

 None None
Lonely + Attack

– Defense

 Spicy Sour
Brave + Attack

– Speed

 Spicy Sweet
Adamant + Attack

– Sp. Atk

 Spicy Dry
Naughty + Attack

– Sp. Def

 Spicy Bitter
Bold + Defense

– Attack

 Sour Spicy
Docile + Defense

– Defense

 None None
Relaxed + Defense

– Speed

 Sour Sweet
Impish + Defense

– Sp. Atk

 Sour Dry
Lax + Defense

– Sp. Def

 Sour Bitter
Timid + Speed

– Attack

 Sweet Spicy
Hasty + Speed

– Defense

 Sweet Sour
Serious + Speed

– Speed

 None None
Jolly + Speed

– Sp. Atk

 Sweet Dry
Naive + Speed

– Sp. Defense

 Sweet Bitter
Modest + Sp. Atk

– Attack

 Dry Spicy
Mild + Sp. Atk

– Defense

 Dry Sour
Quiet + Sp. Atk

– Speed

 Dry Sweet
Bashful + Sp. Atk

– Sp. Atk

 None None
Rash + Sp. Atk

– Sp. Def

 Dry Bitter
Calm + Sp. Def

– Attack

 Bitter Sour
Gentle + Sp. Defense

– Defense

 Bitter Spicy
Sassy + Sp. Def

– Speed

 Bitter Sweet
Careful + Sp. Def

– Sp. Atk

 Bitter Dry
Quirky + Sp. Def

– Sp. Def

 None None

How to change a Pokemon’s Nature

At the time of writing, there’s only one way to change your Pokemon’s Nature and it’s only in Sword & Shield. The Battle Tower sells Mints for every type which, when fed to your ‘mon, makes it have that specific one.

In every other game, you can’t change it outright but you can keep catching and breeding until you get your desired one.

That said, you can get around it by using Pokemon Bank and Pokemon Home to transfer your ‘mon to the Switch title where you can feed it a Mint.

pokemon firered summary
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
There’s no way to change Natures outside of Sword & Shield.

And there you have it – everything you need to know about Natures. Check out more of our lists covering all things Pokemon below:

