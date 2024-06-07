Pokemon NAIC 2024 schedule & where to watch

Pokemon NAIC 2024 schedule & where to watchThe Pokemon Company
One of the biggest events in the Pokemon calendar is about to begin, and for many top competitors taking part in the Pokemon NAIC 2024 battles, this weekend is the last chance to qualify for Worlds.
Players across Pokemon VGC (Scarlet & Violet), Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, and Unite, are all set to compete to be crowned the Champion, and this year’s battles are sure to include some wild matchups and fun strategies.
If you want to watch any of the Pokemon NAIC 2024 matches, we have the full schedule for the week below:
Pokemon VGC NAIC 2024 schedule
Players competing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battles will have to contend with the latest regulation rules, as well as huge challenges from powerful Pocket Monsters like Ogerpon, Calyrex, and the ever-present threat of Urshifu.
Friday
- Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT
- Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 6:00 PM CDT
Saturday
- Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 3:30 PM CDT
- Top Cut – 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM CDT
Sunday
- Finals – 2:30 – 5:30 CDT
- Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM
Pokemon Go NAIC 2024 schedule
With the Pokemon Go Shared Skies season now live, Pokemon Go players will be sure to use new threats like Armarouge and Ceruledge, and Legendary powerhouses like the new Necrozma fusions, with Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma sure to shake up the meta.
Friday
- Opening Ceremony 9:00 AM CDT
- Bracket Play – 9:00 AM CDT – 7:00 PM CDT
Saturday
- Bracket Play until Top 3 – 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM
Sunday
- Grand Finals – 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
- Awards – 10:00 AM
- Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM
Pokemon TCG NAIC 2024 schedule
Ahead of NAIC, eager TCG players have been diving into the latest set — called Twilight Masquerade — and the strongest new cards such as Ogerpon ex and Greninja ex. However, the latest ACE SPEC cards are also causing headaches for top players, with even more coming in the next set Shrouded Fable.
Friday
- Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT
- TCG JR Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:00 PM CDT
- TCG SR Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 9:30 PM CDT
- TCG MA Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 9:30 PM CDT
Saturday
- TCG JR Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 1:45 PM CDT
- TCG JR Top Cut – 1:45 PM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT
- TCG SR Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT
- TCG SR Top Cut – 4:30 PM CDT – 8:30 PM CDT
- TCG MA Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT
- TCG MA Top CUT 4:30 PM CDT – 8:30 PM CDT
Sunday
- TCG Finals (all divisions) – 10:00 AM CDT – 2:30 PM CDT
- TCG Awards – 2:30 PM CDT
- Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM CDT – 6:30 PM CDT
Pokemon Unite NAIC 2024 schedule
For anyone tuning into the Pokemon Unite finals, it will be interesting to see how the current rankings are shaking up, with Mewtwo still a hugely popular pick, though with Ceruledge incoming, things could be about to change.
Friday
- Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT
- NA Regional Finals Double Elimination – 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM CDT
- NA Regional Finals Grand Finals – 6:00 PM CDT – 8:00 PM CDT
- Final Stretch Double Elimination – 9:00 AM CDT – 6:00 PM CDT
Saturday
- Final Stretch Single Elimination – 9:00 AM CDT – 3:30 PM CDT
- Final Stretch Final – 3:30 PM CDT – 5:30 PM CDT
Sunday
- Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM CDT
Where to watch Pokemon NAIC 2024 streams
All of the Pokemon NAIC 2024 matches are streamed on the official Pokemon Youtube Channel, but if you want the individual streams, you can find them below.
Pokemon NAIC 2024 VG streams
Pokemon NAIC 2024 Go streams
Pokemon NAIC 2024 TCG streams
