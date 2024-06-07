Pokemon NAIC 2024 schedule & where to watch

One of the biggest events in the Pokemon calendar is about to begin, and for many top competitors taking part in the Pokemon NAIC 2024 battles, this weekend is the last chance to qualify for Worlds.

Players across Pokemon VGC (Scarlet & Violet), Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, and Unite, are all set to compete to be crowned the Champion, and this year’s battles are sure to include some wild matchups and fun strategies.

If you want to watch any of the Pokemon NAIC 2024 matches, we have the full schedule for the week below:

Pokemon VGC NAIC 2024 schedule

The Pokemon Company

Players competing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet battles will have to contend with the latest regulation rules, as well as huge challenges from powerful Pocket Monsters like Ogerpon, Calyrex, and the ever-present threat of Urshifu.

Article continues after ad

Friday

Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT

Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 6:00 PM CDT

Saturday

Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 3:30 PM CDT

Top Cut – 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM CDT

Sunday

Finals – 2:30 – 5:30 CDT

Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM

Pokemon Go NAIC 2024 schedule

The Pokemon Company

With the Pokemon Go Shared Skies season now live, Pokemon Go players will be sure to use new threats like Armarouge and Ceruledge, and Legendary powerhouses like the new Necrozma fusions, with Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma sure to shake up the meta.

Article continues after ad

Friday

Opening Ceremony 9:00 AM CDT

Bracket Play – 9:00 AM CDT – 7:00 PM CDT

Saturday

Bracket Play until Top 3 – 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM

Sunday

Grand Finals – 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Awards – 10:00 AM

Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM

Pokemon TCG NAIC 2024 schedule

The Pokemon Company

Ahead of NAIC, eager TCG players have been diving into the latest set — called Twilight Masquerade — and the strongest new cards such as Ogerpon ex and Greninja ex. However, the latest ACE SPEC cards are also causing headaches for top players, with even more coming in the next set Shrouded Fable.

Article continues after ad

Friday

Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT

TCG JR Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:00 PM CDT

TCG SR Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 9:30 PM CDT

TCG MA Day 1 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 9:30 PM CDT

Saturday

TCG JR Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 1:45 PM CDT

TCG JR Top Cut – 1:45 PM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT

TCG SR Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT

TCG SR Top Cut – 4:30 PM CDT – 8:30 PM CDT

TCG MA Day 2 Swiss Rounds – 9:00 AM CDT – 4:30 PM CDT

TCG MA Top CUT 4:30 PM CDT – 8:30 PM CDT

Sunday

TCG Finals (all divisions) – 10:00 AM CDT – 2:30 PM CDT

TCG Awards – 2:30 PM CDT

Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM CDT – 6:30 PM CDT

Pokemon Unite NAIC 2024 schedule

The Pokemon Company

For anyone tuning into the Pokemon Unite finals, it will be interesting to see how the current rankings are shaking up, with Mewtwo still a hugely popular pick, though with Ceruledge incoming, things could be about to change.

Friday

Opening Ceremony – 9:00 AM CDT

NA Regional Finals Double Elimination – 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM CDT

NA Regional Finals Grand Finals – 6:00 PM CDT – 8:00 PM CDT

Final Stretch Double Elimination – 9:00 AM CDT – 6:00 PM CDT

Saturday

Final Stretch Single Elimination – 9:00 AM CDT – 3:30 PM CDT

Final Stretch Final – 3:30 PM CDT – 5:30 PM CDT

Sunday

Awards and Closing Ceremony – 5:30 PM CDT

Where to watch Pokemon NAIC 2024 streams

All of the Pokemon NAIC 2024 matches are streamed on the official Pokemon Youtube Channel, but if you want the individual streams, you can find them below.

Pokemon NAIC 2024 VG streams

Pokemon NAIC 2024 Go streams

Pokemon NAIC 2024 TCG streams

That’s all the information we have on the Pokemon NAIC 2024 schedule, but if you want to keep up to date with all the latest drops, be sure to check out our guides to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift codes, every Pokemon Go promo code, and Pokemon Unite codes.

Article continues after ad