The Pokemon North America International Championships will be taking place from June 7 to June 9, 2024 in Louisiana, and it’s set to be an incredible event for VGC, TCG, Go, and Unite players. If you’re unable to attend, there’s still a way for you to get involved.

In a similar vein to EUIC 2024, there are some exciting Twitch drops that you can claim by watching the NAIC livestreams during the events. These drops coincide with the upcoming TCG expansion set Twilight Masquerade, along with two competitive Pokemon players who killed it at EUIC this year.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how to get Pokemon NAIC Twitch drops for Pokemon Go, TCG Live, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, along with the information and dates covering when you’ll be able to claim each one.

Complete guide to claiming NAIC Twitch drops

Before you start, you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a Twitch account and that you’ve linked it to your Pokemon Trainer Club account. You can use the Pokemon Rewards step-by-step instructions here to link up your accounts quickly.

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak NAIC Twitch drops – Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167), Nils Dunlop’s Porygon2, and MEweedle’s Altaria.

When your accounts are linked up and ready to go, all you’ll need to do next is wait for the NAIC livestreams to start on Twitch. The official Pokemon livestreams should specify that drops have been enabled, meaning you’ll be able to claim the rewards while watching.

Following along with official Pokemon social media channels during the event will help you unlock the rewards with exclusive passwords, too. The NAIC Twitch drops that are on offer this year include:

Nils Dunlop’s Porygon2. This Porygon2 is a replica of the critter that Nils Dunlops used to win during EUIC 2024, complete with the same stats, held item, and Tera type. It has punchy moves like Tera Blast and Ice Beam, and it comes with an Eviolite too. The password for this Pokemon will be given out during the live stream to use with the Mystery Gift feature and it will expire on June 10, 2024, at 5pm PDT.

MEweedle's Altaria. Inspired by MEweedle's incredible performance at EUIC, this Altaria can be unlocked through special Timed Research in Pokemon Go that culminates with a wild encounter. There is no specific end date listed for this Twitch drop.

It’s worth tuning into these livestreams as the drops hold some real potential in their corresponding games. The Ogerpon ex card in particular is a standout, combining easy Energy movement and a stacking Attack with a high HP pool.

If you find yourself struggling to connect your account or claim any drops, make sure to check out the Pokemon support page for further information and help.