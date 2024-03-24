GamingPokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Ogerpon best moveset

Philip Trahan
pokemon scarlet violet ogerpon headerThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced the adorable Legendary Pokemon, Ogerpon, through the Teal Mask DLC expansion. Trainers wanting to use this versatile Grass-type competitively may be wondering what its best moveset is. Let’s go over just that.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion included a brand new Legendary Pokemon called Ogerpon.

This unique Grass-type Legendary came with a special mechanic that allowed trainers to change its type combination based on the Mask it held. It could be a Grass, Grass/Fire, Grass/Water, or Grass/Rock-type depending on the Mask.

So, trainers wondering what the best build for each of Ogerpon’s forms can get all they need to know from the guide below.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Ogerpon moveset

Builds for each Mask type

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld Item
-Ivy Cudgel
-Spiky Shield
-Play Rough
-Superpower		DefiantAdamantChoice Band

The build we went with for Ogerpon’s default Teal Mask is a straightforward offensive moveset.

Ivy Cudgel is a 100 Power Grass-type move with 100% accuracy and takes on the type of whatever mask Ogerpon is wearing. In this form, it is still Grass-type.

Spiky Shield is essentially a Grass-type Protect, but if the opponent’s move makes contact it will damage them.

Play Rough is a strong Fairy-type physical attack that can provide decent coverage, and the same goes for Superpower.

Hearthflame Mask Build

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld Item
-Ivy Cudgel
-Trailblaze
-Sword Dance
-Spiky Shield		Mold BreakAdamantHearthflame Mask

Similar to the first build, the Hearthflame Mask build takes advantage of Ogerpon’s raw offense and unique type.

Ivy Cudgel will now become a 100 Power Fire-type move with 100% accuracy. Trailblaze is a good Grass-type option for chip damage that can raise Speed by one stage.

Sword Dance will help boost Ogerpon’s Attack stat event further, while Spiky Shield can help protect it in a pinch.

Wellspring Mask Build

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld Item
-Ivy Cudgel
-Horn Leech
-Synthesis
-Leech Seed		Water AbsorbJollyWellspring Mask

The Wellspring Mask build is built around Attack and longevity, with a handful of moves to help keep Ogerpon in the fight.

Now, Ivy Cudgel will now become a 100 Power Water-type move with 100% accuracy.

Horn Leech is a 75 Power Grass-type move that can restore Ogerpon’s HP. Additionally, Synthesis can be used to heal a major chunk of HP in a pinch.

Lastly, Leech Seed is a great opener for Ogerpon, as it can provide passive healing throughout the battle to help Ogerpon stay in battle even longer.

Cornerstone Mask Build

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld Item
-Ivy Cudgel
-Knock Off
-Quick Attack
-Wood Hammer		SturdyAdamantCornerstone Mask

Finally, the Cornerstone Mask Build is a damage-based build that also offers some utility.

With this build Ivy Cudgel will now become a 100 Power Rock-type move with 100% accuracy.

Quick Attack can help take out opponents who have just barely survived Ivy Cudgel, while Knock Off can disrupt any Held Item shenanigans the opponent had planned.

Finally, Wood Hammer is a solid Grass-type attack that can deal massive damage to opponents.

And there you have it! That’s our guide on Ogerpon’s best moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with builds for each mask. For more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

