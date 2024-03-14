Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade expansion set: Release date, new cards, more

The new Pokemon TCG set has been revealed, with Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet’s sixth set called Twilight Masquerade, and here’s everything we know so far.

The Pokemon TCG is continuing its deep dive into the Paldea region, and fans are well overdue for another cardboard infusion of Pocket Monster goodness. It seems Creatures Inc. is ready to deliver.

Details have been revealed regarding the next English Pokemon TCG set, with Pokebeach originally reporting the upcoming release is called Twilight Masquerade, and that it will be based on the upcoming Japanese set known as Mask of Change.

The Pokemon Company has now officially announced the upcoming Pokemon TCG set, as well as revealing some of the cards that will appear, many of which debuted in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask.

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG: Twilight Masquerade set will be released in the West on May 24, 2024. This announcement comes via Serebii, following a trailer released by The Pokemon Company. The set will feature over 160 cards, more than a dozen new Pokémon EX, and more than 30 Trainer cards

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Twilight Masquerade will receive an Elite Trainer Box, with pre-orders available now.

New Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet: Twilight Masquerade cards

The Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade set is expected to pull cards from the Japanese sets known as Mask of Change, and Crimson Haze.

The upcoming Pokemon TCG set called Temporal Forces seems to be mainly focused on the latest Paradox Pokemon, such as Iron Crown and Gouging Fire.

The Pokemon Company

It has been confirmed that the Twilight Masquerade set will include Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex and Sinistcha ex, Greninja, Dragapult, and Magcargo Tera Pokémon cards.

The Pokemon Company has confirmed six of the cards in the set: Teal Mask Ogrepon ex, Hearthflame Ogrepon ex, Wellspring Mask Ogrepon ex, Cornerstone Mask Ogrenpon ex, Teal Mask Ogrepon, and Ogre’s Mask.

Pokemon TCG: Twilight Masquerade may introduce the new Legendary Pokemon called Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti to the game, as they were part of The Teal Mask DLC.

Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Ace Spec cards

The Pokemon Company

The next Pokemon TCG set to release in the West is Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces, which is re-introducing Ace Spec cards. The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Ace Spec cards will appear in Twilight Masquerade.

As and when any new Ace Spec cards are revealed, we will detail them all here in this guide.

That’s all there is to know about Pokemon TCG: Twilight Masquerade for now, TCG players. If you want to check out some other great Pokemon TCG guides or grab some new cards for your collection, check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon TCG coverage right now.