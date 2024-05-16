Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable expansion set: Release date, new cards, more

The latest addition to the Pokemon TCG line-up has just been revealed. The expansion set is called Shrouded Fable and it’s due to come out after Twilight Masquerade, including a host of popular ‘mons like Pecharunt and the Loyal Three.

Twilight Masquerade will be coming out on May 24th and Shrouded Fable will be coming out a few months after, so there’s a lot for Pokemon TCG fans to get excited about this Summer.

So, here’s what we know about Shrouded Fable so far, including the release date and product list. Be sure to check back – we’ll update this article with more information as we get closer to the official release of this expansion set.

Game Freak / Bulbapedia A screenshot of Pecharunt in action.

The Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable expansion set will be released on August 2, 2024, meaning the Summer will be incredibly busy for Pokemon TCG fans.

This expansion set will be closely following the Japanese expansion set Night Wanderer, which is expected to come out on June 7, 2024.

New Pokemon cards in Shrouded Fable

The Pokemon Company Greninja ex Pokemon card from Shrouded fable.

There will be plenty of exciting cards to pick up in the Shrouded Fable expansion set. It’s been confirmed already that there will be over 90 cards for fans to pick up, including:

Three new ACE SPEC Trainer cards

6 Pokemon ex, including a Tera-type ex

15 Illustration Rares

10 Ultra Rares

5 Special Illustration Rares

5 Hyper Rares

Initially revealed on the official Pokemon TCG X account, the Greninja ex promo shown above is an example of the woodblock-inspired artwork that fans can expect to see from Shrouded Fable. There should be plenty of chase cards for art collectors to get their hands on in this set.

Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable product list

The Pokemon Company Product photos from the Shrouded Fable Pokemon TCG line-up.

Shrouded Fable products will be hitting the market on August 2 for the most part, aside from the Booster Bundle which fans can expect to see on September 6. The full product list includes:

An Elite Trainer Box

An Illustration Collection and two ex Special Illustration Collections, featuring Kingambit, Kingdra ex, and Greninja ex respectively.

A triple Blister Pack, featuring a Pecharunt promo card

Multiple Mini Tins

A Booster Bundle

It’s unknown whether more products will join this line-up as we get closer to the release date, but for now, collectors can check out the Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box on the official Pokemon Center website.

