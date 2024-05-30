15 strongest Pokemon cards in Twilight Masquerade

Twilight Masquerade is an intriguing Pokemon TCG expansion set, offering a mix of beautiful full art pieces and interesting chase cards. It’s a great expansion set to get involved with as a competitive player, especially if you’re looking to build meta-defying decks.

To help you secure your next tournament win, we’ve picked out the top 15 strongest cards from Twilight Masquerade – looking at how they fit into current decks, their top Abilities and Attacks, and the creative ways that they can be used in matches.

We’ll be looking at purely Pokemon-centric cards in this list, but make sure to hop over to our top 10 strongest Trainers article for further heavy-hitting cards.

15. Tatsugiri (186/167)

The Pokemon Company Tatsugiri (186/167) Pokemon card.

To kick off, Tatsugiri (186/167) is a card that’s getting a lot of attention from art collectors – and rightfully so, as it’s one of the most unique pieces in the expansion set. That’s not to say that competitive players should skip over it, though, as it has an extremely useful Ability.

The Attract Customers Ability requires Tatsugiri to be in the Active spot. If it is, you can look at the top 6 cards in your deck, reveal a Supporter, and put it into your hand. This is a fantastic early game Pokemon and it can help to make set-up a lot quicker.

Alongside this, Surf is a decent enough Attack and 70 HP is passable for an early game Pokemon. It’s not the strongest Pokemon out there, but in terms of early game ‘mons, Tatsugiri is one of the standout picks in Twilight Masquerade.

14. Munkidori (095/167)

The Pokemon Company Munkidori (095/167) Pokemon card.

The Loyal Three play a big part in Twilight Masquerade, with Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Okidogi all getting their own cards. This Munkidori stands out as the best of the bunch, though, thanks to its Ability Adrena-Brain.

Adrena-Brain allows you to move up to 3 Damage Counters from one of your Pokemon to one of your opponent’s Pokemon, providing Munkidori has Psychic Energy attached. This is an exceptional way to set-up on your opponent and make life tricky for them.

On top of this, adding a Special Condition to a 60 damage Attack is a powerful combination for a Basic Pokemon, too. Munkidori (095/167) holds potential for creative deck-building and could be incredibly annoying to play against.

13. Rillaboom (016/167)

The Pokemon Company / Magic Madhouse Rillaboom (016/167) Pokemon card.

Rillaboom (016/167) is a card that saw a lot of love in the Twilight Masquerade pre-release week and it’s still getting decent attention now. The Attacks feel truly unique when compared to other Pokemon in the set, allowing you to spike Energy costs for your opponent during their turn.

On top of this, Wood Hammer is a powerful (yet risky) Attack that deals 180 damage in return for just 2 Energy. Considering that the Grookey and Thwackey cards from Twilight Masquerade are decently sturdy and have their own perks, it’s easy to set-up and get Rillaboom in play quickly.

12. Iron Thorns ex (196/167)

The Pokemon Company Iron Thorns ex (196/167) Pokemon card.

Future Pokemon remain incredibly popular in the Pokemon competitive scene, thanks to the incredible cards introduced with Temporal Forces. They didn’t get as much attention during Twilight Masquerade, but a few key players stood out – like this Iron Thorns ex (196/167) beast.

The standout element here is the Ability Initialization. If Iron Thorns ex is in the Active Spot, all Pokemon with Rule Boxes no longer have Abilities – except for Future Pokemon. It’s relatively risky if you’re up against a Future Pokemon deck, but it can be a game-changer.

Alongside this, Volt Cyclone is a powerful Attack with plenty of utility. While it deals a significant chunk of damage, it also helps with Energy freedom, which can be useful for ensuring a quick set-up.

11. Hearthstone Mask Ogerpon ex (040/167)

The Pokemon Company Hearthstone Mask Ogerpon ex (040/167) Pokemon card.

Spoiler alert – you’ll find all of the Ogerpon ex cards in this list at some point. The masked ‘mon has some exceptionally powerful Attacks in Twilight Masquerade, but some of them are more competitively viable than others.

While this isn’t the highest-ranked Ogerpon ex card in this list, it is still a punchy contender. Wrathful Hearth is reminiscent of a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Attack, relying on Damage Counters to deal immense damage.

Dynamic Blaze is the most interesting thing about this card, though. It deals 140 damage as standard, which is a solid Attack, but it deals an extra 140 damage if your opponent’s Active Pokemon is an evolved ‘mon. While it does require a total Energy discard as tax, this Attack can be a game-changer.

10. Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (216/167)

The Pokemon Company Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (216/167) Pokemon card.

This card was originally spotted in the Crimson Haze expansion set earlier in 2024, and it’s been going down a treat with art collectors. It’s competitively viable too, with an Attack and Ability that have perfect synergy with one another.

Blood Moon is a tanky Attack that deals 240 damage, which can be a one-shot in a lot of cases. It does cost 5 Energy – but the Ability Seasoned Skill can cut this down. For every Prize Card your opponent has taken, Blood Moon costs 1 Energy less.

It’s a situational card, which is why it’s lower down the list, but it can completely turn the tables if you’re starting to lose in a match.

9. Sinistcha ex (210/167)

The Pokemon Company Sinistcha ex (210/167) Pokemon card.

Sinistcha ex (210/167) is a utility-heavy card. Both the Attacks here have other functions that can help you stay alive during a difficult match-up.

Re-Brew allows you to place 2 Damage Counters on an opponent’s Pokemon for every Basic Grass Energy you’ve discarded. After the damage has been dealt, you get to shuffle the Energies back into your deck – which can be perfect for setting up a heavy hitter like Teal Mask Ogerpon ex.

Alongside this, Matcha Splash is a powerful Attack that only costs 2 Energy. When used, it also heals 30 damage from each of your Pokemon, which can help to prevent Bench Knock Outs.

8. Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex (112/167)

The Pokemon Company Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex (112/167) Pokemon card.

If you’re looking for a defensive Pokemon to have in your deck, the Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex is worth considering. This tanky card can withstand a mountain of damage, mainly thanks to its Ability and its Tera resistance to Benched damage.

The Ability Cornerstone Stance prevents all damage done to Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex from opponent’s Pokemon with Abilities. Pulling this card out in a game with Paradox Pokemon, for example, can turn the tides of battle immediately.

Demolish is a solid Attack, too, bypassing any Weaknesses, Resistances, or additional effects while still dealing a mighty 140 damage.

7. Macargo ex (029/167)

The Pokemon Company Macargo ex (029/167) Pokemon card.

Macargo ex might not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to ranking the best cards from Twilight Masquerade for competitive players, but this Tera snail has some incredible Abilities that could – in theory – counter popular Pokemon like Ogerpon ex.

Hot Magma is a standard 70-damage Attack that inflicts a Burn, but Ground Burn is the Attack to focus on. It’s somewhat of a gamble, dealing 140 damage and requiring each player to discard their top deck card. The Attack deals an extra 140 damage for every Energy card discarded here – from either player.

6. Luxray ex (195/167)

The Pokemon Company Luxray ex (195/167) Pokemon card.

The duo of Piercing Gaze and Volt Strike on this Luxray card is a lethal combination. Being able to discard a card from your opponent’s hand while dealing 120 damage and 250 damage respectively is immense – and both of them cost just 2 Energy each.

Alongside this, Luxray ex (195/167) has a high HP pool and low Retreat Cost. These are small factors that can stack up to make a big difference in a match. Usually, heavy-hitters have high Retreat Costs, but it’s easy to swap this Luxray in and out if needed.

5. Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (064/167)

The Pokemon Company Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex (064/167) Pokemon card.

Every Ogerpon ex card in Twilight Masquerade is valuable to some extent, but the Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex stands out as one of the best. It can potentially do some lethal damage, and it’s a sturdy card in its own right.

The combination of Sob and Torrential Pump gives you control over your opponent. Sob means that your opponent can’t retreat during their next turn, and Torrential Pump offers an extra 120 damage to inflict on a Benched Pokemon in return for 3 Energy.

On top of this, 210 HP and the Tera Benched damage block mean that Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex can withstand most standard Attacks. It’s sturdy and offers great control – what’s not to love?

4. Blissey ex (201/167)

The Pokemon Company Blissey ex (201/167) Pokemon card.

Blissey ex is a criminally underrated card from the Twilight Masquerade expansion set. Being able to move Energy around freely in a Pokemon match is immensely useful, especially if the Pokemon giving you this freedom is a tank that can withstand hits.

That’s exactly the role Blissey ex fills. This 300 HP beast can withstand most heavy-hitting Attacks, allowing you to swap Energy around, deal damage in increments of 180, and draw cards to keep yourself topped up. It’s a valuable gem that could be used in a wide variety of Stall and Control decks, especially alongside other Energy-fluid cards.

3. Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167)

The Pokemon Company Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (211/167) Pokemon card.

Out of all the Ogerpon cards in Twilight Masquerade, Teal Mask Ogerpon ex stands out as the strongest. This card has the potential to shift matches, thanks to its fantastic Energy-related skills and versatility.

The Ability Teal Dance allows you to attach a Basic Grass Energy to Ogerpon, which then in turn allows you to draw a card. Myriad Leaf Shower deals 30 damage for every Energy attached to both Active Pokemon, which could be a one-shot depending on how far into a game you are.

With the added bonus of being a Tera Pokemon and having a high HP pool, this card is not one to take lightly. Adding Trainer cards like Ogre’s Mask into the mix (essentially allowing you to revive downed Ogerpon cards) can make it unstoppable.

2. Dragapult ex (130/167)

The Pokemon Company Dragapult ex (130/167) Pokemon card.

Dragapult ex is being touted as a potential Charizard killer, thanks to its high HP, lack of Weaknesses, and powerful moves. It’s a hefty card that can slot into a variety of different deck styles, so make sure to sleeve it if you come across it.

Jet Headbutt is a fairly average Attack, dealing 70 damage, but Phantom Dive has the potential to be a one-shot. It deals 200 damage (for just 2 Energy) and allows you to place 6 Damage Counters on your opponent’s Benched ‘mons.

On top of this, Dragapult ex has an extra layer of protection in the form of being a Tera Pokemon. If it’s on your Bench, it can’t be hit by Attacks.

1. Greninja ex (214/167)

The Pokemon Company Greninja ex (214/167) Pokemon card.

Finally, Greninja ex is the star of the show in Twilight Masquerade. This psychedelic blur of a card is packed with competitive potential.

More specifically, Mirage Barrage is a standout Attack. By discarding 2 Energy, you can deal 120 damage to 2 of your opponent’s Pokemon – ignoring Weaknesses and Resistances for Benched ‘mons. This is a potential game-changer.

Additionally, Shinobi Blade offers great utility and damage, allowing you to search for a specific card while dealing 170 damage in a single blow. It’s a hefty move that could one-shot some lower HP Pokemon and take a chunk out of powerful opponents.

Twilight Masquerade is an exciting expansion set for competitive players, with heaps of cards that hold potential for creative deck-building. It’ll be fascinating to see how these cards look in terms of popularity in 6 months and whether they have staying power.

For now, make sure to check out our Night Wanderer and Shrouded Fable hubs to keep yourself in the loop with the latest Pokemon TCG releases. These sets are on the way and they could be just as meta-changing as Twilight Masquerade.