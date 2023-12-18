Pokemon Go Winter Wishes choose a path: Catching Pokemon or Collecting Stardust?

The Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research requires players to choose a path, altering their experience, and giving different rewards – but which path should you choose?

Pokemon Go players are often met with choices, but few are as tricky as the Timed Research, ‘choose a path’ quests. Not only do you need to complete all the challenges, but you’ll also be met with a decision where the choice can change your rewards drastically.

The Pokemon Go Winter Wishes Timed Research is no different, with fans being forced to choose between getting more XP or Stardust as their reward. So, to help you make a decision, here’s which path you should choose.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Should you choose Catching Pokemon or Collecting Stardust in Pokemon Go Winter Wishes?

Niantic

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which you choose, as you’ll get a Cetoddle encounter in both instances. All we recommend is choosing the reward that suits you best. If you’re max level then grab the double Stardust with the Collecting Stardust choice, or if you’re just off leveling up, then get the double XP when catching wild Pokemon. However, we’d recommend choosing the Catching Pokemon to help you level up quickly.

Catching Pokemon path explained

If you choose the Catching Pokemon patch in Pokemon Go’s Winter Wishes event, then you’ll be given these rewards:

Article continues after ad

25,000 XP

1 Lucky Egg

Cetoddle encounter

The Lucky Egg will provide you with double XP for a limited time, enhancing your XP even further than the original 25,000.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Collecting Stardust path explained

If you choose to go down the Collecting Stardust path, then you’ll be able to get these rewards:

7,500 Stardust

1 Star Piece

Cetoddle encounter

Along with the other rewards, the Star Piece will give you a bonus to the amount of Stardust you earn by 50%, meaning every Pokemon you catch in that time will grant more Stardust than usual.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s whether you should choose to grab the double XP or double stardust in Pokemon Go’s Winter Wishes Timed Research. While completing the tasks, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Article continues after ad