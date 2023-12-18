Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers need to know about the Frosty Festivities Timed Research, including tasks and rewards.

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event brought several Timed Research challenges to the game, including Winter Wishes and a two-part Winter Holiday Research.

Additionally, Niantic added a special paid Timed Research called Frosty Festivities, which includes four parts and allows players to encounter holiday-themed Pokemon.

Here’s what trainers need to know about Frosty Festivities.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research, thanks to Leek Duck:

Step 1 of 4

Spin 10 PokeStops – Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 25 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter

Make 20 Curveball throws – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, Hot Chocolate Pose

Article continues after ad

Step 2 of 4

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter

Transfer 25 Pokemon – Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter

Rewards: Lapras encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x3

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Step 3 of 4

Make 30 Curveball throws – Holiday Cubchoo Encounter

Send 10 Gifts to friends – Holiday Spheal Encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Attire Pikachu

Rewards: Holiday Glaceon Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 4 of 4

Transfer 30 Pokemon – Holiday Stantler Encounter

Explore 5 km – Holiday Delibird Encounter

Catch 50 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Hat Pikachu

Rewards: Holiday Psyduck Encounter, 1 Incubator

The Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research is a paid one. It costs $5 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.

Tickets for Timed Research will be available in the shop until December 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips