GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks & rewards

Chris Studley
Ket art for the Pokemon Go Timeless Travels event shows two trainers dressed in winter clothes, lifting cups to their face with steaming liquid rising out of the mugsNiantic/The Pokemon Company

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers need to know about the Frosty Festivities Timed Research, including tasks and rewards.

The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event brought several Timed Research challenges to the game, including Winter Wishes and a two-part Winter Holiday Research.

Additionally, Niantic added a special paid Timed Research called Frosty Festivities, which includes four parts and allows players to encounter holiday-themed Pokemon.

Here’s what trainers need to know about Frosty Festivities.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research, thanks to Leek Duck:

Step 1 of 4

  • Spin 10 PokeStops – Holiday Cubchoo encounter
  • Catch 25 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter
  • Make 20 Curveball throws – Holiday Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, Hot Chocolate Pose

Step 2 of 4

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon – Holiday Delibird encounter
  • Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter

Rewards: Lapras encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x3

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Step 3 of 4

  • Make 30 Curveball throws – Holiday Cubchoo Encounter
  • Send 10 Gifts to friends – Holiday Spheal Encounter
  • Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Attire Pikachu

Rewards: Holiday Glaceon Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 4 of 4

  • Transfer 30 Pokemon – Holiday Stantler Encounter
  • Explore 5 km – Holiday Delibird Encounter
  • Catch 50 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Hat Pikachu

Rewards: Holiday Psyduck Encounter, 1 Incubator

The Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research is a paid one. It costs $5 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.

Tickets for Timed Research will be available in the shop until December 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Chris Studley

Chris is a Pokémon and gaming writer for Dexerto. Chris has covered the gaming and sports industries since 2017 and his works have been published by the likes of Sportskeeda and Gamepur.