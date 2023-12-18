Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks & rewardsNiantic/The Pokemon Company
Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers need to know about the Frosty Festivities Timed Research, including tasks and rewards.
The Pokemon Go Winter Holiday: Part 1 event brought several Timed Research challenges to the game, including Winter Wishes and a two-part Winter Holiday Research.
Additionally, Niantic added a special paid Timed Research called Frosty Festivities, which includes four parts and allows players to encounter holiday-themed Pokemon.
Here’s what trainers need to know about Frosty Festivities.
Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities tasks & rewards
Here are the tasks & rewards for the Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research, thanks to Leek Duck:
Step 1 of 4
- Spin 10 PokeStops – Holiday Cubchoo encounter
- Catch 25 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Spheal encounter
- Make 20 Curveball throws – Holiday Pikachu encounter
Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, Hot Chocolate Pose
Step 2 of 4
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Holiday Stantler encounter
- Transfer 25 Pokemon – Holiday Delibird encounter
- Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Eevee encounter
Rewards: Lapras encounter, Silver Pinap Berry x3
Step 3 of 4
- Make 30 Curveball throws – Holiday Cubchoo Encounter
- Send 10 Gifts to friends – Holiday Spheal Encounter
- Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Attire Pikachu
Rewards: Holiday Glaceon Encounter, 1 Incense
Step 4 of 4
- Transfer 30 Pokemon – Holiday Stantler Encounter
- Explore 5 km – Holiday Delibird Encounter
- Catch 50 Ice-type Pokemon – Holiday Hat Pikachu
Rewards: Holiday Psyduck Encounter, 1 Incubator
The Pokemon Go Frosty Festivities Timed Research is a paid one. It costs $5 or equivalent pricing in one’s local region.
Tickets for Timed Research will be available in the shop until December 29, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.
