Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak claims phone has been delayed

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be in development over at Samsung, but it might launch later than initially anticipated.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to receive an FE variant, or “fan edition”, which offers leading specs at a lower price. When it arrives, the Galaxy S24 FE will be the fourth device of the flagship S24 series.

According to a report on a Dutch site, Galaxy Club, Samsung is indeed working on the Galaxy S24 FE. Unfortunately, the phone might launch by late 2024 or even early 2025. Usually, Samsung releases its FE phones around the middle of the year, leaving ample time to market the phone.

For those unaware, the release of the Galaxy S21 FE was also delayed due to global factors. Eventually, the phone was released days before the official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series. But, little is known about why the Galaxy S24 FE has been delayed. As the name implies, the fan edition phones are popular choices for bleeding-heart Samsung fans.

Samsung was also rumored to be planning to kill the FE lineup to help boost the sales of its flagship devices. This is why the Galaxy S22 FE was scrapped. However, the South Korean brand overturned the decision and launched the S23 FE, albeit slightly behind schedule.

The report further states that the S24 FE, which could be the cheapest phone in the Galaxy S24 lineup, may be codenamed “R12”. This makes perfect sense, as the Galaxy S20 FE was codenamed R8, while the S21 FE had R9. An S22 FE never saw the light of the day, but the Galaxy S23 FE was known as R11 internally.

Interestingly, while the FE lineup borrows the name and design elements from the flagship lineup and even sits alongside its premium siblings, it carries a hierarchy. Specs-wise, the S23 FE could be considered more as an upgrade to the S23 FE, rather than a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S24.

If you’re looking to get Samsung’s flagship phone, with powerful AI tools, or want to pick up a reasonably priced Android phone, you might have to wait until the tail end of 2024.