Pokemon Go players label Welcome Party special research “worst nightmare”

Pokemon Go players are slamming the Welcome Party special research tasks, labeling them an introvert’s “worst nightmare”.

Introduced with one of the more recent features to arrive in Pokemon Go, the Welcome Party special research was added along with the slightly controversial Party Play. Essentially, this feature serves to allow you to battle with friends and gain a bonus when in a Party.

While it unfortunately doesn’t work well with Routes, it did introduce a brand new research quest.

However, Pokemon Go players are slamming the new research for being tough to complete, especially when players don’t have any friends nearby or are just introverts.

Pokemon Go Welcome Party special research labeled as introverts’ “worst nightmare”

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user explained how the Welcome Party special research “is a introvert who plays Pokemon Go’s worst nightmare.”

They shared an image of one of the first tasks, which reads: “Complete 10 Party Challenges” and “Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon while in a party.”

Frustratingly enough, if players don’t know anyone who plays Pokemon Go, or is more of an introvert, these tasks will likely be extremely tricky to complete.

This Pokemon Go player isn’t the only one who holds these frustrations. Many others have taken to Reddit to explain how “this research will just be here forever to serve as a reminder that I don’t have any friends.” This makes it pretty inaccessible for those enjoying the game alone.

The community seems to echo these frustrations, with one user wondering why Niantic would “lock a research behind creating a local party with people right next to you instead of just giving you the research the first time you create a party” suggesting there was a much better way to implement this challenge.

With the rollout of Party Play, there would be a few teething problems and the inaccessibility for rural or solo players is a key issue right now. There’s currently no word regarding whether this will change or if Niantic will implement a way for all players to get involved, introvert or otherwise.