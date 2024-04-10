Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu 100 IV explained

For those Pokemon Go players looking to catch a perfect Tapu Bulu, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about identifying the 100 IV monster with our full guide.

In Pokemon Go, the Gen 7 Legendary Pokemon Tapu Bulu can be encountered after defeating it in Raids, and players hoping to find one with perfect 100 IVs should look out for two numbers. In Pokemon Go, 100 IV Tapu Bulu has the following CP:

Normal CP – 1953

Weather-boosted CP – 2442

Pokemon Go trainers that defeat Tapu Bulu in Raids and find one with either of the two CPs above have lucked out as it means this Legendary Grass/Fairy-type has 100 IVs in all stats. 100 IVs means that every individual value is at its best.

Those eager to catch Tapu Bulu can encounter it as a Raid Boss from April 12, 2024, until April 25, 2024. Encountering it during this time will result in Tapu Bulu knowing Nature’s Madness, which is an incredibly powerful Fairy-type Charged Move.

Additionally, it will be featured during two Raid Hours. The first will take place on April 17, 2024, from 6 PM until 7 PM local time. The second will take place on April 24, 2024, from 6 PM until 7 PM local time

Tapu Bulu is a solid choice for Raids and PvP, especially in the Master League. In particular, it’s a great counter for Pokemon like Rhyperior, Palkia, Swampert, and Kyogre.

In Pokemon Go, players can search for 100 IV Pokemon by typing ‘4*’ into the search bar. Alternatively, if you have it unlocked click ‘Pokemon,’ tap the Search bar, tap ‘See More,’ then scroll down to the ‘Perfect’ button.

If you are setting out to add Tapu Bulu to your party, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid guide including weaknesses and counters, our guide on how to get Tapu Bulu and if it can be Shiny, as well as the Tapu Bulu’s best moveset in Pokemon Go.

