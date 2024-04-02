Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Tapu Bulu is returning giving you the chance to catch this powerful Grass and Fairy-type legendary. Here’s the best Tapu Bulu moveset in Pokemon Go to deal the most damage possible in both PvP and Raids.

The Raid schedule for April 2024 has been unveiled and Tapu Bulu is one of the featured Pokemon. The legendary Grass/Fairy type will be available between April 12 and April 25, giving you plenty of time to catch one.

This also means you’ll have a unique opportunity to take your time and get the best Tapu Bulu possible. In addition to a possible Shiny encounter or even perfect IVs, the best moveset is a must to maximize the damage Tapu Bulu can deal. These are the attacks you’ll want to do just that.

Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu all moves

Tapu Bulu learns a total of six moves in Pokemon Go, consisting of two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves. Tapu Bulu’s full moveset is as follows:

Tapu Bulu Fast Moves

Bullet Seed (Grass/STAB)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Tapu Bulu Charged Moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy/STAB)

Grass Knot (Grass/STAB)

Megahorn (Bug)

Solar Beam (Grass/STAB)

Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu best PvP moveset

For PvP battles, Tapu Bulu’s best moveset is Bullet Seed as its Fast Move along with Grass Knot and Nature’s Madness as its Charged Moves.

Bullet Seed is Tapu Bulu’s lone STAB Fast Move making it the only viable option while Grass Knot provides more DPS than Solar Beam, so it is the preferred Grass type Charged Move.

Tapu Bulu’s signature move Nature’s Madness is a great Fairy-type attack that not only benefits from STAB but also offers coverage against Fighting, Dragon, and Dark-type Pokemon. This combination lets Tapu Bulu deal super effective damage against six different types which makes it incredibly versatile.

The only other option worth considering is Megahorn which provides coverage against Dark, Grass, and Psychic type Pokemon. Though Megahorn is typically worse than Nature’s Madness, it may be worth considering if the current PvP meta favors these types.

Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu best Raid moveset

The best moveset in Raid battles to use on Tapu Bulu is Bullet Seed as a Fast Move and Grass Knot as a Charged Move.

Tapu Bulu’s best role in PvE is as a Grass-type Attacker who deals excellent damage and ranks amongst the best in Pokemon Go. Though it falls short of powerhouses like Kartana and Zarude, Tapu Bulu is still a great option against any Raid boss weak to Grass-type attacks.

That’s all you need to know about Tapu Bulu’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

