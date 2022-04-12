Can you catch a Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go?

The Legendary guardian deity Tapu Bulu has made its Pokemon Go debut, but can you catch a Shiny one? Let’s find out.

Fans of the Alola region’s guardian deities are in luck, as you can now battle and catch the Grass/Fairy-type creature Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go’s 5-Star Raid Battles and add it to your Legendary Pokemon collection.

The only thing better than a Legendary is a Shiny Legendary, but it’s important to know whether or not it’s available before you spend all your time and resources Shiny hunting – or it could end up being a waste.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need on Shiny Tapu Bulu’s availability in Pokemon Go.

Can Tapu Bulu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The bad news is that Shiny Tapu Bulu is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, so you won’t be able to find one no matter how many 5-Star Raid Battles you take part in.

Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, especially when it’s a Legendary. They usually hold Shinies back to create hype and give Trainers a reason to catch them again.

When will Shiny Tapu Bulu be released in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, there’s no release date for Shiny Tapu Bulu in Pokemon Go right now, which means we don’t really have any idea how long it will be before you’re able to find one.

Having said that, we do know that Shiny variations of Legendaries usually debut when they return to 5-Star Raid Battles for a second time, so keep an eye out for another Alola-themed event in the future.

Tapu Bulu will be appearing in 5-Star Raid Battles from April 12 to April 26, 2022. You can find the full Raid schedule here and see a complete list of Legendaries in Pokemon Go right here.

