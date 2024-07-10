Pokemon Go storage and bag capacity increased ahead of Go Fest 2024

Pokemon Go is further increasing the number of creatures and items players can have, with Pokemon storage and bag limits getting a boost just in time for Pokemon Go Fest Global.

In a post on Twitter/X, Niantic announced that Pokemon storage and bag space will be increased by 500 each, meaning they now max out at 8,300 Pokemon and 7,300 items.

This follows a similar storage increase from December 2023.

The expansion comes just days before Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global, the game’s biggest annual event that’s sure to have players catching lots and lots of new Pokemon.

Storage is consistently an issue in Pokemon Go, especially as the game adds more and more new Pokemon and forms for players to obtain. With over 852 species currently available – not counting Shinys, regional variants, event-exclusive costumed ‘mon, and other alternate forms – you’re going to need more slots if you want to catch ’em all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The timing is particularly good with the Global portion of Pokemon Go Fest taking place on July 13 and 14, following local events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City.

The event adds Necrozma and its Dusk Wings and Dawn Mane forms, offers plenty of Ultra Beast raids, and features other rare Pokemon like Unown.

On top of that, there are plenty of other Pokemon Go events planned for July and beyond, including Community Day and Raid Hours.

Players can purchase more Pokemon and bag storage by going to the in-game Pokemon Go Shop, where an additional 50 slots for each costs 200 PokeCoins.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for Pokemon Go Fest Global, check out our guides on the Early Access Eggs-travaganza and Inbound from Ultra Space events, both of which are currently active.