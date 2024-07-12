Pokemon Go Fest players prep thousands of Balls but rural players are “crying”

As Pokemon Go Fest Global looms on the horizon, plenty of eager players are already sorting their inventory and heading to the Pokemon Go shop. All in the hopes of being fully prepared for all the rare ‘mons and Legendary creatures set to populate the planet during the celebrations.

With so many Shiny Pokemon available, especially to Pokemon Go Fest Global ticket holders, many are hoping to maximize their catches, and as such are hoarding Poke Balls so they never have to worry about losing out on a key Pocket Monster.

Article continues after ad

One such Pokemon Go player shared their plans on Reddit, with the comment, “How many balls are you bringing to Global GO Fest 2024?” Alongside the comment is a picture of their inventory, featuring a mammoth 3550 Poke Balls, and over 1000 Ultra Balls.

Dozens of comments underneath the post share their amazement at the preparations, with a comment saying, “And here I thought 930 Pokeballs, 20 Great balls, and 150 Ultra balls was a lot, but that’s nothing compared to this…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many Trainers have never even used Poke Coins or spent money to expand the initial inventory, as one explained, adding, “Here I am with a default bag of 350 items.” Thankfully, Niantic expanded the maximum amount of storage for Pokemon and items again.

After some questions from other members of the community, the original author explained their large collection, saying, “I usually keep at least 2,500 red balls because I have gone on trips where there are very few PokeStops. I usually have my autocatcher running anytime I am out, so I sometimes burn through 1,000 balls in a day.”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone has the luxury of this many items to begin with, after a comment beginning with “cries in rural” replied, adding, “I have an auto-catcher while at work and I get maybe 15 spawns throughout the day, 20 if it’s an event day.”

Similarly, another player explained how different the game is for them, saying, “My max inventory is 550 and I live in the middle of nowhere, so opening Gifts for balls and just going to hope for the best. Honestly really only want a decent IV shiny Charmander.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Whether you’re in a rural area or a city, be sure to make the most out of the event with our Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 tips and tricks, as well as our Pokemon Go Necrozma Raid guide so you can bag the Ultra Beast.