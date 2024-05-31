Pokemon Go Master baffles players with “giga-boosted” Shiny haul

The newest Pokemon Go season — called Shared Skies — looks set to start with a bang. While players around the world have the Stadium Sights event to look forward to, some lucky players have made their way to Pokemon Go Fest 2024 in Sendai, Japan.

Much like any other editions of in-person Pokemon Go Fest events, the celebration in Japan is allowing Go players to get their hands on multiple Shiny critters with highly boosted odds, as well as the introduction of Necrozma, which can be fused to turn into Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Naturally, some players will grab themselves a healthy haul of Shiny Pocket Monsters at these sorts of events, but it seems one player has put everyone else to shame with a haul of Shiny Pokemon that borders on ridiculous.

Originally shared to X by Pokemon player @xmaxos before being quoted by @pogo_central, a video shows the original Trainer showing off all their Shiny Pocket Monsters caught in the last two days — using the search term ‘age0,age1’ — and the haul is well over 300.

Plenty of other Go players are sounding off in the comments, with many of them jealous of the massive amount of Shiny Pokemon compared to their own finds.

One person says, “I ain’t even got 320 shinys in 2 years” before another person adds, “And here I am having found one shiny in the last two weeks.”

While Shiny rates are ordinarily boosted for the Global Pokemon Go Fest events, many players seem to think that the in-person events have even higher rates, with some comments calling them “giga-boosted” while another claims they are “doubled.”

For anyone wondering how someone could catch that many Shiny Pokemon, a few people offer their theories. “Man only checking spawns and catching only shinies” claims one person, which may be the quickest method alongside the possible use of items like the Pokemon Go Plus+.

While you might not be able to manage the mountains of Shiny Pokemon shown here, if you do want to nab some for yourself, be sure to keep an eye on upcoming events like the Pokemon Go Slumbering Sands event, and the upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Goomy.