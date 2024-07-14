Pokemon Go trainers wish Niantic would add more rare available spawns, like Larvesta and Salandit, during the Go Fest Global event.

From July 13 to July 14, Go Fest Global allowed players to participate in the annual event if they couldn’t previously attend it in Sendai, Madrid, or New York City.

For the first time in the mobile game, trainers could encounter Necrozma in 5-star Raids to later fuse it into its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings Form by gathering Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy.

In addition to Raids, Go Fest Global featured several rotating habitats with wild spawns like Unown, Emolga, and more. However, trainers are a bit unsatisfied with the rarity of the available wild spawns during the event.

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, one player shared their confusion about why Go Fest Global was “90% centered around Raids.” “In the early days of the game, I remember GoFest and the Safari Zone events as being the time when you could catch Pokemon that would not normally spawn,” the OP wrote.

They then asked why Go Fest Global didn’t feature rare spawns such as Salandit, Larvesta, Charcadet, or Rotom. “We have such a big list of Pokemon that people would be willing to buy a ticket to see in the wild, but we are still stuck with spawns of things that we almost see everyday,” they continued.

“I don’t get why a company that loves money would not create an event that would actually attract more long-term players to pay for it.”

Fellow Pokemon Go trainers agreed with the post’s author in the comment section, offering suggestions for future Go Fests. “It would’ve even been great to reveal new Pokémon at these events. There’s hundreds that have yet been added to the game,” one person wrote.

“It feels stagnated now. I also think the prices in the shop have gone up too much, and there are so many cash events now it’s a bit overwhelming if you want to take part in everything,” another trainer said.

In the past year or so, many Pokemon Go players have felt like Niantic has let them down in terms of events. Specifically, the game company announced they would be holding a Mega Rayquaza makeup event after the first one was riddled with technical issues.