Pokemon Go finally gets another massive storage upgrade

Pokemon Go has received another hefty increase to the maximum item and Pokemon storage space players are allowed.

Being a game mostly about collecting things, spare storage space is an invaluable resource to have in Pokemon Go.

Though developer Niantic has slowly but surely increased and expanded the amount of storage players can use for items and Pokemon, the steady flow of new content added to the game means more storage space is constantly on demand.

Now, Pokemon Go received yet another heft storage increase for both items and Pokemon. Let’s break down what exactly has increased and how to obtain that extra storage space.

Pokemon Go receives another big storage upgrade

As confirmed by the official Pokemon Go blog, Niantic confirmed that the limit on both Pokemon and item storage has increased by 500 slots.

That means the total amount of storage space trainers can have for Pokemon has increased to 7,300 slots. Alternatively, trainers can now hold a maximum of 6,300 items.

As of December 7, 2023, trainers can head to the in-game shop and purchase both of these new storage upgrades.

The news of this new storage increase comes off the heels of community demand for more storage space ahead of the Holiday season.

This lack of storage space ahead of the most recent update made it so it was nearly impossible to store both a male and female version of each Pokemon released for the mobile title. Naturally, this didn’t sit well with many fans and collectors trying to complete their Pokedex.

As the last storage upgrade was released in August 2023, four months have gone by since the previous increase in space.

Thankfully, those who’ve saved up some PokeCoins can now head to the Pokemon Go shop and increase their item and Pokemon storage by 500 slots. With how many events Niantic has lined up in December 2023, fans may certainly need that extra space.