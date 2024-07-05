Simple Pokemon Go update could improve Go Fest for hundreds

If you’ve spent any time in the Pokemon Go community online, you’ll have noticed a few trends when it comes to player complaints. Amidst excitement about new events and Shiny Pokemon, you’re guaranteed to see at least a few frustrations regarding Raids, Eggs, and player avatars.

One issue that’s been kicking around the community the longest is the lack of storage for Pokemon. While the game does provide upgrades to Pokemon storage via the in-game shop, some players feel that the maximum storage cap is simply not enough.

The topic reared its head in recent fan discussions leading up to the Global Pokemon Go Fest celebrations. A player asked the community online for tips on how to manage their storage and transfers better leading up to the event, pointing to how beneficial a flat storage boost could be.

Article continues after ad

Niantic / Dexerto Contents of the Great Storage Box in the Pokemon Go store, complete with a text glitch.

To start, one helpful player gave the original poster a list of questions to ask themselves when looking at a potential transfer Pokemon. These included:

Article continues after ad

Whether the Pokemon was used for raids or PvP – and if not now, would it be?

If the Pokemon had a sentimental story or emotional tie

Whether it was trade-worthy or not

The handy reply finished with the summary, “If your answers to these questions are all ‘no’, you have a strong contender for transfer.”

Other top tips and tricks to help with Pokemon storage management included having a “transfer tag” for potential transfers to sort on the go and avoiding keeping Pokemon just for silly numbers or meme-related reasons.

Not everyone disagreed with the latter tip, though, with one saying, “You can transfer my 420 Koffing from my cold dead hands.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players in the replies sympathized with the original poster’s concerns, with one saying, “

It’s rough. In preparation for GO Fest I went through my entire collection and limited myself to about 3 or 4 of each shiny, which squeezed out maybe 400-500 slots.”

Niantic Pokemon Storage and Great Storage Box from the Pokemon Go store.

Another Pokemon Go fan put their math skills to work in a recent post, looking at how the storage cap in the game has evolved alongside the influx of new Pokemon – or more accurately, how it arguably hasn’t changed enough over time.

Article continues after ad

They elaborated on their findings, saying that having to wait months for another increase to the maximum storage could be “devastating” for Living Pokedex collectors and that, “To give every style of player as enjoyable a Global Go Fest as possible, a storage space increase would help a lot.”

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon Go players were inclined to agree, pushing heavily for a storage increase or change to Pokemon storage as a whole. One player lamented, “I hate that the lack of expansion may mean wasting time during the event to micromanage”.

Another joked that the game was turning into, “Pokemon Go Challenge: Inventory Management”, referring to it as impossible.

It wasn’t all negative, though, as some players felt hopeful about the possibility of a storage boost. One noted, “I won’t be playing Go Fest w/o a storage increase, but I’m optimistic since they’re already advertising a ‘storage’ box that will be available in the shop for the event.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Fest Global kicks off on July 13, 2024, and it’s looking like a fun event so far. While there has been no official confirmation about any storage boosts or bumps, it’s clear that there’s a demand for help with inventory space from dedicated players and collectors.