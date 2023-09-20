Pokemon Go Out to Play event: Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, Boosted Kecleon spawns, more

Pokemon Go has just revealed the upcoming Out to Play event, and they’re bringing Shiny Hisuian Gowlithe along with it.

Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular 2023 event is underway, but Niantic has already revealed the next event for the popular mobile game.

The Out to Play event brings Shiny Hisuian Growlithe, boosted Kecleon spawns, and more.

Here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Out to Play event.

Niantic Get your Pokeballs ready for these encounters.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Out to Play event begins on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8 pm Local time.

Pokemon Go Out to Play event Wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Out to Play event:

Psyduck*

Growlith*

Onix*

Eevee*

Feebas*

Woobat*

Pawmi

Arcanine

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Out to Play Event 2km and 7km egg hatches

During the event, the following Pokemon will be added to the hatch pool for 2km and 7km eggs:

Hisuian Growlithe*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Out to Play Field Research task encounters

During the event, trainers will be able to complete Field Research tasks to encounter the following Pokemon:

Hisuian Growlithe*

Hisuian Sneasel

Hisuian Qwilfish

Pawmi

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Out to Play free & paid Timed Research tasks

For the free Timed Research quest, trainers will be able to complete tasks to earn items, stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Growlithe.

For $2.00 in the in-game shop, you can get an event-exclusive Timed Research to receive the following:

Six encounters with Hisuian Growlithe

Five encounters with Growlithe

Two incubators

One Super Incubator

Being that it’s a Timed Research, it must be completed with all rewards claimed by Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Out to Play event bonuses

During the event, there will be the following bonuses for trainers to enjoy:

Kecleon will appear at more PokeStops

3x XP for completing a Route

Earn buddy candy faster when exploring routes

Pokemon Go will also have a new Hisuian Growlithe Wig added to the shop to customize your avatar.

There’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Out to Play event! Check out our other handy Pokemon Go guides below:

