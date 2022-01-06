Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event: Start time, Shiny Slugma & bonuses

Pokemon Go’s next big Season of Heritage event is called Mountains of Power, featuring a handy bonus, the debut of a new Shiny, and the long-awaited arrival of Mega Aerodactyl.

The Season of Heritage has already brought us a huge two-part Winter event and a New Year’s Eve celebration, and now it’s time for the Mountains of Power to kick off January 2022.

This short event will have a focus on Rock and Steel-type Pokemon such as Geodude and Nosepass, which will be spawning in the wild more often, as well as featuring the debut of Mega Aerodactyl in Raid Battles.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to get the most out of the Mountains of Power event.

Contents

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event start & end time

The Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event will begin on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10AM and end on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8PM local time.

This means Trainers will have just under two weeks to make the most of the event and complete all of the Research tasks on offer.

Mega Aerodactyl makes its Pokemon Go debut

The big feature of the Mountains of Power event is the debut of Mega Aerodactyl, which will feature in Mega Raids from January 7, 2022. It costs 200 Mega Energy to evolve, and 40 every time after that.

Advertisement

Mega Aerodactyl will be the first Rock-type Mega Evolution to arrive in Pokemon Go, and it looks like it’s going to be one of the best Rock-type Attackers ever for Raids, so it’s worth getting.

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power bonuses

There’s just one bonus available during Pokemon Go’s Mountains of Power event:

1/2 walking distance to earn hearts with your Buddy.

Now is the perfect time to work towards earning ‘Best Buddy’ status with your favorite Pokemon, giving you bonuses like a CP Boost, random presents, and Catch Assist.

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power wild encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild during event hours:

Barboach

Ferroseed (rare)

Geodude

Machop

Nosepass

Onix (rare)

Slugma

Zubat

In addition to spawning more often in the wild, Slugma will be available as a Shiny for the first time in Pokemon Go during and after the event. Good luck finding one!

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Raid Bosses

The following Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles during event hours:

Raid Tier Raid Bosses 1-Star Raids Alolan Geodude, Beldum, Bronzor & Onix 3-Star Raids Absol, Donphan, Medicham & Ursaring 5-Star Raids Heatran Mega Raids Mega Aerodactyl

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Timed & Field Research

There will be a Timed Research questline during Mountains of Power, which will focus on catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs, and earning Buddy Candy, with rewards including Beldum and Mawile.

As usual, there will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete leading to encounters with Alolan Geodude, Slugma, and Mawile.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mountains of Power event. Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | How to beat all Team Go Rocket Grunts | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | How to catch Ditto | How to get Pinap Berri