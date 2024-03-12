Pokemon Go Naganadel: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

As part of the ongoing World of Wonders season, both Naganadel and its pre-evolution are up for grabs. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Ultra Beast’s best moveset for both PvP and Raids.

The World of Wonders season introduces a wide range of both new and returning Pokemon for trainers to catch. From Shadow variants of the Legendary Beasts to Ceruledge and Armarouge, there’s plenty for Pokemon Go players to work towards.

One of the highlights of this season is Poipole, a Poison-type Ultra Beast that first debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon. It is available from the event’s Special Research and can be evolved into Naganadel.

With that in mind let’s break down the rare Pokemon’s best moveset to use in PvP and Raids to make sure you’re getting the most out of it.

Contents

All Pokemon Go Naganadel moves

Naganadel learns a good variety of moves that allow it to perform well across a range of content. This includes moves that take advantage of its rare typing that is only shared by two other Pokemon, Dragalge and Eternatus.

Naganadal is a Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon with access to the following moves:

Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying)

(Flying) Poison Jab (Poison – STAB)

Charged Moves

Acrobatics (Flying)

(Flying) Dragon Pulse (Dragon – STAB)

(Dragon – STAB) Fell Stinger (Bug)

(Bug) Sludge Bomb (Poison – STAB)

Pokemon Go Naganadel: Best moveset for PvP

The best moveset for Naganadel in PvP is Poison Jab as its Fast Move and Fell Stinger plus Sludge Bomb as its Charged Moves.

Poison Jab does a good job of building energy quickly while also dealing high damage thanks to STAB. This completely outclasses Air Slash which is not worth using in almost any situation.

For Charged Moves, Sludge Bomb is another STAB move that provides the best overall DPS of any of Naganadel’s attacks. Meanwhile, Fell Stinger is a great coverage move that lets Naganadel overcome both Dark and Psychic types where it would otherwise struggle.

Dragon Pulse is a decent alternative as it also benefits from STAB and offers coverage against other Dragon types, but given that Naganadel is also weak against other Dragons you are usually better off switching to a different Pokemon, especially since the Ultra Beast is a glass cannon.

Pokemon Go Naganadel: Best moveset for Raids

The best moveset for Naganadel in Raids is Poison Jab as its Fast Move with Sludge Bomb and Dragon Pulse as its Charged Moves.

For PvE content, this gives Naganadel the best DPS possible against Raid bosses, especially those weak against Poison attacks like Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon.

That’s all you need to know about the best moveset for Naganadel in Pokemon Go. For more content just like this check out our other content below:

