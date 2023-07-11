Pokemon Go Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming Timed Research tasks & rewards

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering Pokemon Go players a new Timed Research quest as the latest reward for the game. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to get the quest yourself.

Pokemon Go has partnered up with Amazon Prime Gaming yet again, offering new rewards periodically for trainers who are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

The latest reward gives trainers a Timed Research quest to complete, which gives players access to a variety of new rewards.

Here’s everything we know about the Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming, including how to complete it and more.

How to get the Prime Gaming Timed Research rewards

Thanks to Leekduck, we know the tasks for both steps of the Prime Gaming research quest as well as what you can earn by completing it.

Step 1 of 2

Take a snapshot of your buddy – Pikachu encounter

Send 5 Gifts to friends – Delibird encounter

Hatch 2 eggs – Pelipper encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2023 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls

Step 2 of 2

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pikachu Candy

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 10 Delibird Candy

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy – 10 Wingull Candy

Rewards: 1 Incubator, Go Fest 2023 Avatar shirt

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To get the Amazon Prime Gaming rewards for Pokemon Go, you can sign up here. Once you have an Amazon Prime account, here are the steps to get the rewards:

Visit the Pokemon Go Prime Gaming website. Select the offer you want to claim and follow the instructions. Next, visit the offer redemption page on the Niantic website. Log in with the same details you use for the Pokemon Go app. Enter your Prime Gaming reward code and press Submit.

Now you know how to claim Amazon Prime Gaming rewards in Pokemon Go, check out some other guides for the game down below:

