How to get Wiglett in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pokemon Go is introducing Wiglett to the mobile game, and here’s everything you need to know about catching it and whether it can be Shiny.

First appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Wiglett is seemingly related to Diglett from the Generation 1 games. Following its debut in Generation 9, Wiglett became a running joke due to its goofy appearance.

Outside of the mainline titles, Wiglett, the Garden Eel Pokemon, is now making its way into Pokemon Go during Rediscover Kanto. This means its evolution, Wugtrio, will also be introduced to the mobile game.

If you want to add Wiglett to your Pokedex, keep reading for all the current information.

How to get Wiglett in Pokemon Go

Niantic quietly announced Wiglett’s Pokemon Go debut on Rediscover Kanto’s event page. You can encounter Wiglett in the beach biome alongside Squirtle, Psyduck, Seel, Magikarp, and more.

Rediscover Kanto will have multiple biomes, each containing different wild spawns. The available biomes are forest, mountain, beach, and city.

How to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokemon Go

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what players must do to evolve Wiglett into Wugtrio in Pokemon Go. However, Diglett evolves into Dugtrio after being fed 50 Candy. We will update this story when we officially know Wiglett’s evolution method.

Can Wiglett be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

It’s unlikely that the Shiny version of Wiglett will appear during its first appearance in Pokemon Go. However, we will update this article with any information after we receive it.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Wiglett in Pokemon Go. For more content on the mobile game, check out our guides below:

