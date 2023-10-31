Niantic responds to Pokemon Go player concerns over Raid event issues

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released a new blog detailing how they plan to ensure new and upcoming raid events run as smoothly as possible for players.

Pokemon Go has been introducing more and more in-person raid events for the game of late. While these have always existed, the frequency at which they are now taking place has been increasing.

With the likes of the Pokemon Go Fest, Safari Zones, and now the new City Safari event to name a few.

Article continues after ad

In light of this, fans have begun sharing their concerns as to how the game will be able to manage all these in-person events. After all, each new celebration brings in a wave of players, all of whom converge at the same location.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Niantic is working hard to make Pokemon Go raids as smooth as possible

Fear not fans, as Niantic has released a new blog post explaining the ins and outs of the work they have been doing to ensure the game will be able to support this uptick for in-person events.

Article continues after ad

In the document, Nianatic addresses the issue at hand, detailing how, “as thousands of Pokemon Go players participate in popular Raid Battles, Niantic’s Google Cloud servers had become bogged down during the preparation phase when people form and join teams, impacting latency. Niantic needed a fast, responsive database that scales quickly to accommodate surges in Pokemon Go activity.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The company then broke down the overall solution they have come to and what that will look like.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“To support heightened player activity, Niantic caches high volumes of game data in a Redis Enterprise cluster. All Pokemon Go servers can access this shared data, reducing latency and boosting performance for multi-player Raid events.”

The blog post then goes further into the intricacies of how Niantic aims to ensure their game runs smoothly and is not bogged down, even during these massive events. For those interested in the ins and outs, the full blog post can be accessed here.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest Pokemon Go news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.