Rural Pokemon Go players shocked by Osaka’s “crazy” Go Fest 2023 gameplay

Pokemon Go players from rural areas of the United States are wowed after seeing what players get to experience in Osaka, Japan.

As many Pokemon Go fans are probably well aware by now, the Go Fest 2023 festivities are nearly in full swing as the virtual event kicks off on August 26, 2023.

However, the event has fully begun in areas like London, England, and Osaka, Japan, and trainers are already out and about exploring everything this massive celebration has to offer.

Now, some trainers have posted their playing experience on social media for others in the community to see, and rural fans are absolutely stunned at how populated the game is around Osaka in 2023.

Pokemon Go players stunned by Osaka’s Go Fest gameplay

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit highlighted just how busy Osaka’s 2023 Go Fest event is, with one player attaching a screenshot of the area filled to the brim with PokeStops, Gyms, Raids, and Lures.

Fans in the comments — particularly those from rural areas of the world — were shocked and “envious” by just how lively the game could really be.

One player noted that the screenshot showed “more gyms on the screen than I can find within a 2-mile radius.” Others were feeling like they were missing out, like a trainer who asked, “Why can’t I be born in Japan?”

However, others who live in Japan assured fans that Pokemon Go looks like this almost all of the time.

“This looks like a normal day in Osaka? (Source: live in Osaka)” said one fan, with another confirming that seeing that many Lures around is actually fairly common.

Another player from Tokyo also chimed in and said, “I live in Tokyo and it looks the same. These rural Americans couldn’t handle the hustle of playing Pokemon GO in Japan. Every day is GO Fest here.”

Hopefully, those western trainers lucky enough to be in Osaka for Pokemon Go Fest 2023 are enjoying their time out there until the festivities end on August 6, 2023.