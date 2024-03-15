Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude offers a rare opportunity to catch a Shiny Mythical Pokemon, so here’s what you need to do to complete its tasks and earn a Shiny Shaymin.

In Pokemon Go, the Masterwork Research tasks ask players to purchase a ticket to participate in extensive events with no time limit. The reward for completing these is an encounter with a rare Mythical Pokemon, though you’ll have to work for it, as it can take a long time to finish all of the research involved.

The latest Masterwork Research is called Glimmers of Gratitude, and it involves Shaymin, the flower hedgehog Mythical Pokemon that debuted in Gen 4. Those who tackle this Masterwork Research are guaranteed an encounter with Shiny Shaymin.

Article continues after ad

So, let’s break down each task you’ll need to complete and the rewards you can earn.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Special Research tasks & rewards

According to Serebii, these are the Special Research tasks & rewards revealed for Pokemon Go’s Glimmers of Gratitude so far:

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Rewards

The rewards for completing all Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research include:

An encounter with Shiny Shaymin

10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, 10 Giratina Candy, and 30 Shaymin Candy

10,548 XP and 9,840 Stardust

2 Rare Candy XL and 3 Rare Candy for Trainers level 31 and up

5 Rare Candies for Trainers level 30 and below

60 Ultra Balls, 3 Rocket Radars, 1 Lure Module, 1 Mossy Lure Module, 1 Glacial Lure Module, 2 Incense, and more!

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Task 1/7

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Kanto region – 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Johto region – 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Hoenn region – 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region – 492 XP

Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, 10 Giratina Candy

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Task 2/7

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon – Burmy (Plant Cloak) encounter

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row – Burmy (Sand Cloak) encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days – Burmy (Trash Cloak) encounter

Rewards: x1 Incense, x30 Ultra Ball, x1 Rare XL Candy

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Task 3/7

Catch 20 Flying-type Pokemon – Burmy (Plant Cloak) encounter

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row – Burmy (Sand Cloak) encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days – Burm (Trash Cloak) encounter

Rewards: x1 Incense, x30 Ultra Ball, x1 Rare XL Candy

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Task 4/7

Make 20 Nice Curveball Throws – Dialga Sticker x5

Make 20 Great Curveball Throws – Palkia Sticker x5

Make 20 Excellent Curveball Throw – Giratina Sticker x5

Rewards: x1 Lure Module, x1 Mossy Lure Module, x1 Glacial Lure Module

Pokemon Go Glimmers of Gratitude Task 5/7

Send 4 Gifts and add a sticker to each – Pokemon encounter

Use 4 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Pokemon encounter

Earn 4 hearts with your buddy – Pokemon encounter

Rewards: x3 Rocket Radar, x1 Poffin, x3 Sinnoh Stone

More Tasks will be added as they’re revealed. We’ll update this article as soon as they’re announced.

Article continues after ad

How to Participate in the Glimmers of Gratitude Special Research

The Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research is a paid quest and trainers can access it by purchasing it for $4.99/£4.99 each (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Fans have until Sunday, February 25, at 6:00 PM local time to purchase a ticket, though the event itself doesn’t expire – just the time to grab a ticket. Those who buy one can get through all the tasks at their own pace, so don’t fret about it.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Special Research for Pokemon Go’s Glimmers of Gratitude event. Check out more of our guides on the mobile game below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes