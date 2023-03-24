Pokemon Go From the Shadows: Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s latest Team Go Rocket takeover is making its way to the game alongside a new Special Research quest. Here are the tasks as well as what you can receive for completing them.

The latest Pokemon Go event, Let’s Go, began on March 21, and the game is set to have a Team Go Rocket takeover just a few days later.

Starting on March 25, the Team Go Rocket takeover gives players a chance to encounter new Shiny Pokemon as well as a new Special Research quest.

Here’s everything we know about the quest, including the tasks you’ll have to complete and the rewards you can receive.

Pokemon Go From the Shadows Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks and rewards for the From the Shadows Team Go Rocket Special Research quest, according to Leekduck.

Step 1 of 5

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 5 Super Potion

Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon – 20 PokeBalls

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon – 3 Revive

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, 3 Mysterious Component

Step 2 of 5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1 Mysterious Component

Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 5

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Hyper Potion

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 6 Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

That's everything you need to know about the latest Team Go Rocket Special Research!

