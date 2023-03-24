Pokemon Go From the Shadows: Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s latest Team Go Rocket takeover is making its way to the game alongside a new Special Research quest. Here are the tasks as well as what you can receive for completing them.
The latest Pokemon Go event, Let’s Go, began on March 21, and the game is set to have a Team Go Rocket takeover just a few days later.
Starting on March 25, the Team Go Rocket takeover gives players a chance to encounter new Shiny Pokemon as well as a new Special Research quest.
Here’s everything we know about the quest, including the tasks you’ll have to complete and the rewards you can receive.
Pokemon Go From the Shadows Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are the tasks and rewards for the From the Shadows Team Go Rocket Special Research quest, according to Leekduck.
Step 1 of 5
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 5 Super Potion
- Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon – 20 PokeBalls
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon – 3 Revive
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, 3 Mysterious Component
Step 2 of 5
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1 Mysterious Component
- Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon – 15 Great Balls
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Mysterious Component
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, 1 Rocket Radar
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Step 3 of 5
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Hyper Potion
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 6 Max Revive
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, 2 Golden Razz Berries
Step 5 of 5
- Claim Reward! – 2500 XP
- Claim Reward! – 2500 XP
- Claim Reward! – 2500 XP
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
That’s everything you need to know about the latest Team Go Rocket Special Research! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips