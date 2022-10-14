Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible.

The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon so Pokemon Go have released some brand new Timed Research tasks for you to complete and some great rewards to claim.

We’ve compiled all the Timed Research tasks you’ll need to complete and the rewards you can expect, which include Pokemon, poses, and more.

Niantic Grab Galarian Ponyta as a reward for Pokemon Go’s Festival of Lights event.

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Festival of Lights starts on October 14 at 10 am local time and ends on October 17 and 8 pm local time.

Step 1 of 2

Catch 25 Pokemon

Hatch 2 Eggs

Make 15 Nice Throws

Make 5 Curveball Throws

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Rewards: Galarian Ponyta, 2,500 XP

Step 2 of 2

Catch 25 Pokemon

Walk 5 km

Evolve 3 Pokemon

Make 10 Great Throws

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms

Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokemon

Rewards: Sparkler Pose, 2,500 xp

