Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible.
The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon so Pokemon Go have released some brand new Timed Research tasks for you to complete and some great rewards to claim.
We’ve compiled all the Timed Research tasks you’ll need to complete and the rewards you can expect, which include Pokemon, poses, and more.
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards
The Festival of Lights starts on October 14 at 10 am local time and ends on October 17 and 8 pm local time.
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 25 Pokemon
- Hatch 2 Eggs
- Make 15 Nice Throws
- Make 5 Curveball Throws
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon
Rewards: Galarian Ponyta, 2,500 XP
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 25 Pokemon
- Walk 5 km
- Evolve 3 Pokemon
- Make 10 Great Throws
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms
- Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokemon
Rewards: Sparkler Pose, 2,500 xp
That's everything you need to know about the Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks and rewards!
