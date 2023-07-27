Pokemon Go datamine reveals new Pikachu Go Fest 2023 costume

A recent Pokemon Go datamine has revealed a new costume Pikachu coming as part of the Go Fest 2023 event alongside Mega Diancie.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 is swiftly approaching, with a variety of different events taking place in August in places like London, Osaka, and New York City.

The 2023 Go Fest event will bring along with it the debut of Gen 6’s Mythical Pokemon Diancie as well as the Rock/Fairy-type Carbink.

Now, a recent Pokemon Go datamine has revealed that the mobile game is getting yet another variation of costume Pikachu with Go Fest 2023 — this time wearing another Summer shirt.

Pokemon Go datamine unveils new costume Pikachu

The datamine comes from PokeMiners on Twitter, which tweeted out files for male, female, and Shiny variations of Pikachu wearing a Summer shirt.

Specifically, this costume looks to be an alternate coloration Okinawan Kariyushi Shirt Pikachu introduced in the Air Adventures Okinawa event.

It’s worth noting that the Okinawan Kariyushi Shirt Pikachu was only available in Japan because the Air Adventures event it debuted in was exclusive to Okinawa. Now, trainers around the world can get their hands on a similar costumed Pikachu.

Fans can also see files for Mega Diancie and Shiny Mega Diancie, giving an early look at the Mythical Pokemon’s Mega form and Shiny form which will be available during Go Fest 2023.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how this new event Pikachu will be obtained during Go Fest 2023, though this is far from the first time a special Pikachu was available through Go Fest.

However, fans will remember that either Pikachu Pop Star or Rock Star were available to trainers who purchased a ticket for Go Fest 2021, so this new event Pikachu may also follow suit.

For now, players will just have to wait and see if Niantic details this new Pikachu ahead of Go Fest 2023.