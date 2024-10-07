How to get Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star During Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024

If you are a fan of Pikachu in iconic costumes, there is good news: Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star are returning to Pokemon Go during the Go Wild Area 2024 event.

Originally debuted in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire in 2014, the “Cosplay” Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rockstar first came to Pokemon Go in 2021. The two special Pokemon were featured in Go Fest 2021 and appeared alongside Mythical Meloetta.

However, for fans who picked up the event ticket for Go Fest 2021, only one of the two Cosplay Pikachu could be selected, leaving players without a way to complete the set.

Luckily for trainers, Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rockstar are finally returning during the Pokemon Go Wild Area event, and there are similar requirements players must complete to catch the missing companion from their melodic duo.

When Will Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star Be Available?

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players can encounter Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star during the Wild Area 2024 Global event that will be happening from Saturday, November 23, to Sunday, November 24, 2024.

It is important to note that only Wild Area 2024 Global ticket holders can encounter these two Pokemon. Tickets cost $11.99 and can be purchased via the shop in the Pokemon Go App.

How to buy the Wild Area 2024 Global ticket

Start Pokemon Go on your mobile device.

Tap the Poke Ball menu icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the “Shop” icon.

Select the Pokemon Go Wild Area: Global Ticket.

How to get Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star in Pokemon Go

As explained on the Pokemon Go Live website, Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star can be encountered by completing Special Research, Collection Challenges, and taking snapshots during the event.

Currently, we don’t have the details of the Special Research tasks required to obtain these Pokemon. However, with multiple options for encountering them, players should be able to catch both during the event.

Can you get Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Pop Star Shiny?

Yes, Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rockstar will make their Shiny debuts during the Wild Area 2024 event. This means that lucky trainers will have the ability to encounter Shiny versions of these special Pikachu.

How to Catch Studded Jacket Snorlax

Studded Jacket Snorlax debut in Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024

Alongside Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star, Pokemon Go players will also have the ability to encounter a Snorlax wearing a studded leather jacket during Go Wild Area 2024. This is definitely the coolest Snorlax since the Cowboy hat debut.

Studded Jacket Snorlax will be available to catch in 3-star raids on November 23 and 24, and players won’t need a Go Wild Area ticket to catch one.

Alongside the debut of Toxtricity, Pokemon Go trainers will truly be getting the band together as they embark on their journey through the Go Wild Area event this November.

That’s all there is to know about Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star. Stay up to date with all the Pokemon Go events, including the Spotlight Hour, Community Day, and current Raid bosses.