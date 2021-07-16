Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star: Which is best in Pokemon Go Fest 2021?

Trainers with a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will be able to choose between Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star, and they both come with unique features and moves.

Go Fest is the biggest event of the year for Pokemon Go fans, and this year’s celebration is bigger than ever with the appearance of the Mythical Meloetta, all Legendaries returning to raids, and loads of Pokemon making their Shiny debuts.

Trainers who buy a ticket for Go Fest 2021 will also be able to choose either Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star as part of an exclusive Special Research story. You’ll only be able to get one of them, so which one should you choose?

Advertisement

Well, we’re here to help you make that decision by outlining all features including exclusive moves and avatar items that come with each costumed Pokemon – and one of them is a winner.

Contents

Pikachu Pop Star exclusive features in Pokemon Go

The main feature for Trainers who choose Pikachu Pop Star is, of course, the chance to catch a Pikachu Pop Star for their collection. This bubblegum pink costumed Pikachu is sure to stand out from the crowd.

It’s not just a pop-star-inspired costume that’s unique about this Pikachu, though, as it will also know the Fairy-type move Draining Kiss. This middle-of-the-road Charged Move deals 60 Damage and costs 50 Energy.

Advertisement

Finally, if you choose Pikachu Pop Star during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, you’ll also get an iconic avatar pose and pop music composed by Junichi Masuda will play during the event.

Pikachu Rock Star exclusive features in Pokemon Go

The main feature for Trainers who choose Pikachu Rock Star is the chance to catch a Pikachu Rock Star. This costumed Pikachu might suit Trainers whose music taste is a little more Metallica than Katy Perry.

As well as wearing a slightly edgier costume, this special Pikachu will also know the Steel-type move Meteor Mash. This powerful Charged Move is a very desirable one, as it deals 100 Damage and costs 50 Energy.

Advertisement

Finally, if you choose Pikachu Rock Star during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, you’ll also unlock a rockin’ avatar pose and pop music composed by Junichi Masuda will play during the event.

Should you choose Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star?

Our humble opinion is that Pikachu Rock Star is the better choice for most Trainers taking part in Pokemon Go Fest 2021. We’ll explain why.

While the appearance of each Pikachu and the bonus avatar poses are purely down to personal preference, it’s easier to give a more objective answer to this question by looking at their exclusive moves.

Read More: Every Costume Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pikachu Pop Star will know Draining Kiss, and while Fairy-type moves can give you a real advantage against powerful Dragon and Fighting-types, Play Rough is a much better Fairy-type move – and any Pikachu can learn it.

Advertisement

Pikachu Rock Star, on the other hand, will know Meteor Mash. This is a much better move that deals way more Damage than Draining Kiss for the same Energy. Additionally, Pikachu usually can’t learn any Steel moves, making it even more useful.

We hope that’s helped you make a decision, Trainers! For more information about Pokemon Go Fest 2021, check out our Day 1 guide, our Day 2 guide, the Habitat Hour schedule, and the Raid Hour schedule.