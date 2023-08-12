Pokemon Go DancingRob’s Champion Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at all the tasks and rewards for the DancingRob’s Champion Timed Research challenge in Pokemon Go.

Day 2 of the 2023 Pokemon World Championships brought a new Timed Research challenge, one that celebrated 2022 Master League champion DancingRob.

The DancingRob’s Champion Timed Research brings with it new challenges, and the opportunity to get an Elite TM and a Galarian Stunfisk.

However, a code will be needed to access it. Here’s how Go trainers can access the Timed Research and the requirements for the tasks.

Niantic

Pokemon Go DancingRob’s Tasks and Rewards

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have the tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s DancingRob Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Catch a Steel-type Pokemon – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Catch 20 Pokemon – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Rewards: 2,012 Stardust, 618 XP, Galarian Stunfisk Encounter

Step 2 of 2

Power Up Pokemon 10 times – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Win three Trainer Battles in the Great League – Stunfisk Candy (x10)

Rewards: 2,012 Stardust, 618 XP, Elite Charged TM

How to get Pokemon Go DancingRob’s Timed Research

The Pokemon Go DancingRob’s Timed Research can be claimed by watching at least 30 minutes of Day 2 action of the 2023 Pokemon World Championships on Twitch.

Make sure to be logged in with a Twitch account, find the giveaway panel, and then ‘Share Twitch ID.’ After the 30 minutes have transpired, a button to claim the code should pop up.

Claim the code and then go to the Go Shop to input it into the mobile game.

This Timed Research will be available until August 20 at 12:00 AM UTC. Only one code can be redeemed per account.

