Pokemon World Championship 2023: Results & standings

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship is finally here, taking place in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to August 13, 2023.

Trainers from all across the globe will be competing in four different games for the chance to claim the top spot and earn up to $25,000 depending on the game.

Pokemon fans looking to keep up with the tournament’s current results and standings can follow this guide throughout the event’s duration.

Pokemon World Championship 2023 Results and Standings

Pokemon TCG (Masters)

End of Day 1 standings (Top 12)

Placement Player Standing 1 Grant Hays (USA) 6-1-1 2 Benedetta Todaro (Italy) 6-1-1 3 Javier Chelmes (Chile) 6-1-1 4 Luke Burke (UK) 6-1-1 5 Akira Sato (Japan) 6-1-1 6 Yusuke Yamazaki (Japan) 6-1-1 7 Simon Luong (Canda) 6-1-1 8 Julian Luvara (AUS) 6-1-1 9 Shoichi Saito (AUS) 5-0-3 10 Shinnosuke Sato (Japan) 5-0-3 11 Daichi Shimada (Japan) 5-0-3 12 Pang Kai Hing (China) 5-0-3

A total of 77 players finished with 18 Match Points to qualify for Day 2 of the TCG competition.

Pokemon VGC (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 12)

Placement Player Standing 1 Jeremy Parson (USA) 5-0 2 Justin Burns (USA) 5-0 3 Kai Yazawa (Japan) 5-0 4 Kentaro Matsumoto (Japan) 5-0 5 Luka Trejgut (USA) 5-0 6 Michael Kelsch (Germany) 5-0 7 Neil Patel (Canada) 5-0 8 Simone Sanvito (Italy) 5-0 9 Yuta Takahashi (Japan) 5-0 10 Abdullah Mahayyuddin (Canada) 5-1 11 Emilio Forbes (USA) 5-1 12 Federico Camporesi (Italy) 5-1

A total of 64 players qualified for Day 2 of the VGC competition.

Pokemon Go (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 12)

Placement Player Standing 1 babohoosop293 6-0 2 ElCheasdasd 6-0 3 ItsAXN 6-0 4 Inadequance 6-0 5 Luminous0430 4-0 6 Nesabethan 6-0 7 Arrohh 6-0 8 chiodoSH01 6-0 9 qihuan123 6-0 10 Auburnnnn 6-0 11 Avrip 6-0 12 RicFlareon 6-0

A total of 24 players qualified for Day 2 of the Pokemon Go competition.

Pokemon Unite (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 8)

Placement Team Standing 1 PERÚ (Group A) 6-0 2 OMO Abyssinian (Group F) 4-0 3 Akjil (Group D) 6-1 4 00 Nation (Group C) 4-1 5 Luminosity Gaming (Groub G) 4-1 6 Oyasumi Macro (Group H) 4-1 7 orangutan (Group B) 5-2 8 Mjk (Group E) 6-3

These teams will compete in Top 8 on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in a newly seeded double-elimination bracket until a Champion is crowned.

Stay tuned to our coverage of the Pokemon World Championship 2023 event until Sunday, August 13, 2023.

