Pokemon World Championship 2023: Results & standings

pokemon world championship 2023 trophyThe Pokemon Company

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event is taking place from August 11-13 in Yokohama, Japan. Fans can check out the current results and standings for each game here.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship is finally here, taking place in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to August 13, 2023.

Trainers from all across the globe will be competing in four different games for the chance to claim the top spot and earn up to $25,000 depending on the game.

Pokemon fans looking to keep up with the tournament’s current results and standings can follow this guide throughout the event’s duration.

Contents

Pokemon World Championship 2023 Results and Standings

pokemon world championship 2023 art headerThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG (Masters)

End of Day 1 standings (Top 12)

PlacementPlayerStanding
1Grant Hays (USA)6-1-1
2Benedetta Todaro (Italy)6-1-1
3Javier Chelmes (Chile)6-1-1
4Luke Burke (UK)6-1-1
5Akira Sato (Japan)6-1-1
6Yusuke Yamazaki (Japan)6-1-1
7Simon Luong (Canda)6-1-1
8Julian Luvara (AUS)6-1-1
9Shoichi Saito (AUS)5-0-3
10Shinnosuke Sato (Japan)5-0-3
11Daichi Shimada (Japan)5-0-3
12Pang Kai Hing (China)5-0-3

A total of 77 players finished with 18 Match Points to qualify for Day 2 of the TCG competition.

Pokemon VGC (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 12)

PlacementPlayerStanding
1Jeremy Parson (USA)5-0
2Justin Burns (USA)5-0
3Kai Yazawa (Japan)5-0
4Kentaro Matsumoto (Japan)5-0
5Luka Trejgut (USA)5-0
6Michael Kelsch (Germany)5-0
7Neil Patel (Canada)5-0
8Simone Sanvito (Italy)5-0
9Yuta Takahashi (Japan)5-0
10Abdullah Mahayyuddin (Canada)5-1
11Emilio Forbes (USA)5-1
12Federico Camporesi (Italy)5-1

A total of 64 players qualified for Day 2 of the VGC competition.

Pokemon Go (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 12)

PlacementPlayerStanding
1babohoosop2936-0
2ElCheasdasd6-0
3ItsAXN6-0
4Inadequance6-0
5Luminous04304-0
6Nesabethan6-0
7Arrohh6-0
8chiodoSH016-0
9qihuan1236-0
10Auburnnnn6-0
11Avrip6-0
12RicFlareon6-0

A total of 24 players qualified for Day 2 of the Pokemon Go competition.

Pokemon Unite (Masters)

End of Day 1 (Top 8)

PlacementTeamStanding
1PERÚ (Group A)6-0
2OMO Abyssinian (Group F)4-0
3Akjil (Group D)6-1
400 Nation (Group C)4-1
5Luminosity Gaming (Groub G)4-1
6Oyasumi Macro (Group H)4-1
7orangutan (Group B)5-2
8Mjk (Group E)6-3

These teams will compete in Top 8 on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in a newly seeded double-elimination bracket until a Champion is crowned.

Pokemon World Championship 2023