GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Battle Weekend Challenge option is best?

. 7 hours ago
Pokemon Go
A poster for the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Challenge choose a path quest
Niantic

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge lets trainers choose a path between Raids, Grunts, and Gyms or Go Battle League – but which one is best? Let’s find out.

As well as a Team Go Rocket Special Research story, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event gives players a new Timed Research quest to complete called the Battle Weekend Challenge.

When you get to the second step of this event-exclusive Timed Research quest, you’ll be asked to ‘choose a path’ with two options available: Go Battle League! or Raids, Grunts, and Gyms.

So which one should you pick? Well, we’re here to explain the differences between the two branching paths, and hopefully help you decide which one you prefer.

Battle Weekend Team Go Rocket

Which path to choose for Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge?

If you’re a player who prefers to stay at home, we’d recommend choosing the Go Battle League! path, as these tasks only involve PvP Trainer Battles so you don’t need to go searching for PokeStops or Gyms.

However, if you prefer going out and exploring, you’ll probably be better off with the Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path, as this one requires you to hunt for Gyms, Raid Battles, and Team Go Rocket members.

The rewards are all exactly the same, regardless of which path you choose, so your decision should be purely down to the tasks you’d prefer to complete – and you can find details of all those tasks below.

Pokemon Go Battle League Mega Evolutions
Niantic
The Go Battle League path focuses on Trainer Battles.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Go Battle League path tasks

Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Go Battle League path:

Step 1 of 3

  • Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter
  • Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 2 of 3

  • Battle another Trainer in the Great League 5 times – 5 Rare Candies
  • Win 1 Great League Trainer Battle against another Trainer – Galarian Stunfisk encounter
  • Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 2500 XP
  • Win 2 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – Swinub encounter
  • Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times – 2500 Stardust
  • Achieve rank 5 in the Go Battle League – Beldum encounter

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 3

  • Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls
  • Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls
  • Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter

Pokemon Go Gym
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path involves lots of walking around.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path tasks

Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path:

Step 1 of 3

  • Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter
  • Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM
  • Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 2 of 3

  • Battle in a Gym 5 times – 5 Rare Candies
  • Use a super-effective Charged Attack in 10 Gym Battles – Galarian Stunfisk encounter
  • Battle in 2 raids – 2500 XP
  • Win 2 raids – Swinub encounter
  • Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 2500 Stardust
  • Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times – Beldum encounter

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 3

  • Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls
  • Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls
  • Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge during this event! Check out some more guides below:

Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

wow dragonflight dracthyr
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight Alpha release date leaked by insider

. 40 minutes ago
Operator using the UGM-8 in Warzone
Call of Duty

Warzone players question RICOCHET in Season 4 as more cheaters surface

. 45 minutes ago
Ludwig and Sykkuno streaming on YouTube
Entertainment

Sykkuno explains how Ludwig has helped make YouTube a “true Twitch rival”

. 57 minutes ago
Loading ...