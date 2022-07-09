Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Battle Weekend Challenge option is best?

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge lets trainers choose a path between Raids, Grunts, and Gyms or Go Battle League – but which one is best? Let’s find out.
As well as a Team Go Rocket Special Research story, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event gives players a new Timed Research quest to complete called the Battle Weekend Challenge.
When you get to the second step of this event-exclusive Timed Research quest, you’ll be asked to ‘choose a path’ with two options available: Go Battle League! or Raids, Grunts, and Gyms.
So which one should you pick? Well, we’re here to explain the differences between the two branching paths, and hopefully help you decide which one you prefer.
Which path to choose for Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge?
If you’re a player who prefers to stay at home, we’d recommend choosing the Go Battle League! path, as these tasks only involve PvP Trainer Battles so you don’t need to go searching for PokeStops or Gyms.
However, if you prefer going out and exploring, you’ll probably be better off with the Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path, as this one requires you to hunt for Gyms, Raid Battles, and Team Go Rocket members.
The rewards are all exactly the same, regardless of which path you choose, so your decision should be purely down to the tasks you’d prefer to complete – and you can find details of all those tasks below.
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Go Battle League path tasks
Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Go Battle League path:
Step 1 of 3
- Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter
- Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass
Step 2 of 3
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League 5 times – 5 Rare Candies
- Win 1 Great League Trainer Battle against another Trainer – Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 2500 XP
- Win 2 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – Swinub encounter
- Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times – 2500 Stardust
- Achieve rank 5 in the Go Battle League – Beldum encounter
Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece
Step 3 of 3
- Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls
- Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls
- Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path tasks
Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path:
Step 1 of 3
- Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter
- Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass
Step 2 of 3
- Battle in a Gym 5 times – 5 Rare Candies
- Use a super-effective Charged Attack in 10 Gym Battles – Galarian Stunfisk encounter
- Battle in 2 raids – 2500 XP
- Win 2 raids – Swinub encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 2500 Stardust
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times – Beldum encounter
Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece
Step 3 of 3
- Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls
- Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls
- Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter
That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge during this event! Check out some more guides below:
Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses