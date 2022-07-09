Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Battle Weekend Challenge option is best?

Daniel Megarry . 7 hours ago

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge lets trainers choose a path between Raids, Grunts, and Gyms or Go Battle League – but which one is best? Let’s find out.

As well as a Team Go Rocket Special Research story, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event gives players a new Timed Research quest to complete called the Battle Weekend Challenge.

When you get to the second step of this event-exclusive Timed Research quest, you’ll be asked to ‘choose a path’ with two options available: Go Battle League! or Raids, Grunts, and Gyms.

So which one should you pick? Well, we’re here to explain the differences between the two branching paths, and hopefully help you decide which one you prefer.

Which path to choose for Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge?

If you’re a player who prefers to stay at home, we’d recommend choosing the Go Battle League! path, as these tasks only involve PvP Trainer Battles so you don’t need to go searching for PokeStops or Gyms.

However, if you prefer going out and exploring, you’ll probably be better off with the Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path, as this one requires you to hunt for Gyms, Raid Battles, and Team Go Rocket members.

The rewards are all exactly the same, regardless of which path you choose, so your decision should be purely down to the tasks you’d prefer to complete – and you can find details of all those tasks below.

Niantic The Go Battle League path focuses on Trainer Battles.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Go Battle League path tasks

Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Go Battle League path:

Step 1 of 3

Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter

Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 2 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League 5 times – 5 Rare Candies

Win 1 Great League Trainer Battle against another Trainer – Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 2500 XP

Win 2 Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League – Swinub encounter

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times – 2500 Stardust

Achieve rank 5 in the Go Battle League – Beldum encounter

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 3

Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls

Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls

Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter

Niantic / The Pokemon Company The Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path involves lots of walking around.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge: Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path tasks

Here are all of the tasks in the Battle Weekend Challenge Raids, Grunts, and Gyms path:

Step 1 of 3

Power up Pokemon 15 times – Machop encounter

Use a Charged TM – 1 Fast TM

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 2500 Stardust & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 2 of 3

Battle in a Gym 5 times – 5 Rare Candies

Use a super-effective Charged Attack in 10 Gym Battles – Galarian Stunfisk encounter

Battle in 2 raids – 2500 XP

Win 2 raids – Swinub encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 2500 Stardust

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times – Beldum encounter

Rewards: Chansey encounter, 1 Lucky Egg & 1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 3

Claim Reward! – 25 Poke Balls

Claim Reward! – 15 Great Balls

Claim Reward! – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Party Hat Charizard encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Challenge during this event! Check out some more guides below:

Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses