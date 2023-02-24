Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research quest has arrived for certain trainers, so here are the tasks and rewards you can unlock along the way.

Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn has kicked off for ticketholders in Las Vegas, and the annual event features a brand new Chasing Legends Special Research quest involving Rhi from the Ultra Recon Squad.

This Special Research quest will be available for players around the world when the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Global event begins on February 25, but for now, here’s what Las Vegas players can expect.

Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research tasks

Step 1 of 6

Power up Pokemon 15 times – 3 Incense Branching choice: Choose Gulpin, Choose Surskit, or Choose Cacnea



Rewards: 5 Kyogre Candy, 5 Groudon Candy, Absol encounter

Step 2 of 6

Use an Incense – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter

Catch 5 Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter

Catch 10 different Species of Pokemon – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter

Rewards: 2 Premium Battle Pass, 30 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls

Step 3 of 6

Spin 15 Pokestops and Gyms – Plusle encounter

Explore 1km – Solrock encounter

Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon – Trapinch encounter

Catch 1 Groudon – Volbeat encounter

Rewards: Sunny Form Castform encounter, 10 Groudon Candy, 200 Groudon Primal Energy (Ruby Ticket)

Step 4 of 6

Spin 15 Pokestops and Gyms – Minun encounter

Explore 1km – Lunatone encounter

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokemon – Wailmer encounter

Catch 1 Kyogre- Illumise encounter

Rewards: Rainy Form Castform encounter, 10 Kyogre Candy, 200 Kyogre Primal Energy (Sapphire Ticket)

Step 5 of 6

Activate Primal Reversion – 1 Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – 3 Revive

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 2023 XP

Claim Reward! – 2023 Stardust

Rewards: Spinda encounter

Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest, you can complete it in your own time as there’s no expiration date to worry about.

