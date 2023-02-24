Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research quest has arrived for certain trainers, so here are the tasks and rewards you can unlock along the way.
Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn has kicked off for ticketholders in Las Vegas, and the annual event features a brand new Chasing Legends Special Research quest involving Rhi from the Ultra Recon Squad.
This Special Research quest will be available for players around the world when the Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn Global event begins on February 25, but for now, here’s what Las Vegas players can expect.
Pokemon Go Chasing Legends Special Research tasks
Step 1 of 6
- Power up Pokemon 15 times – 3 Incense
- Branching choice: Choose Gulpin, Choose Surskit, or Choose Cacnea
Rewards: 5 Kyogre Candy, 5 Groudon Candy, Absol encounter
Step 2 of 6
- Use an Incense – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter
- Catch 5 Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter
- Catch 10 different Species of Pokemon – Gulpin/Surskit/Cacnea encounter
Rewards: 2 Premium Battle Pass, 30 Poke Balls, 5 Ultra Balls
Step 3 of 6
- Spin 15 Pokestops and Gyms – Plusle encounter
- Explore 1km – Solrock encounter
- Catch 10 Fire, Grass, or Ground-type Pokemon – Trapinch encounter
- Catch 1 Groudon – Volbeat encounter
Rewards: Sunny Form Castform encounter, 10 Groudon Candy, 200 Groudon Primal Energy (Ruby Ticket)
Step 4 of 6
- Spin 15 Pokestops and Gyms – Minun encounter
- Explore 1km – Lunatone encounter
- Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokemon – Wailmer encounter
- Catch 1 Kyogre- Illumise encounter
Rewards: Rainy Form Castform encounter, 10 Kyogre Candy, 200 Kyogre Primal Energy (Sapphire Ticket)
Step 5 of 6
- Activate Primal Reversion – 1 Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader – 3 Revive
Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM
Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward! – 2023 XP
- Claim Reward! – 2023 Stardust
Rewards: Spinda encounter
Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest, you can complete it in your own time as there’s no expiration date to worry about.
