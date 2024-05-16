GamingPokemon

Rural players in Pokemon Go tired of “limited access” to important items

Philip Trahan
pokemon go pokestop pokeballsNiantic / Canva

Pokemon Go fans who live in rural areas are fed up with having “limited access” to important items, like Poke Balls.

As an augmented reality mobile game, Pokemon Go relies on real-world locations and landmarks for the basis of many of its gameplay features. Statues, buildings, public artwork, and much more can be turned into a PokeStop, and these in-game landmarks are key ways to get some handy items.

Sadly, PokeStops can be hard to come by for some players in remote areas of the world as pointed out by a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

Alongside fewer PokeStops, a trainer claimed to have “limited access” to other helpful items like Poke Balls and provided a screenshot that showed they didn’t have enough to catch a Shiny Cranidos.

In Pokemon Go, players can get free items by spinning nearby PokeStops, key for trainers who want to stay free-to-play. As PokeStops are typically hard to find for rural players due to a lack of landmarks and such, this can be quite a problem.

Fans in the comments section offered some helpful tips for rural players in desperate need of items.

“Pop a Daily Incense for a free 30 Poke Balls. Also, check out the friends sub if you need some gifts,” said one user. Though, it’s important to note that these 30 free balls only apply if a trainer already has less than 30 at the time of use.

Another trainer said, “I’m not sure how long you have been playing, but I would suggest (short term) opening gifts daily for Poke Balls and (long term) submitting locations in your area for PokeStop nominations.”

To submit a PokeStop, a player must be level 40 or higher. Additionally, a PokeStop must be officially approved before they are made available — a process trainers have long-held issues with.

Rural players have taken issue with playing Pokemon Go to the fullest for nearly eight years now due to the game’s lack of support for less populated areas.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Plus users have “secret” advice after player loses Legendary Shiny
Noelle Corbett
A still from the Pokemon anime shows Ash Ketchum's Rowlet
Pokemon
One of Pokemon’s greatest memes comes to life with AR update
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon Go keeps ruining hundo 'mons with silly clothes
Pokemon
Pokemon Go keeps ruining hundo ‘mons with silly clothes
Scott Baird
Pokemon Go avatar with old game background.
Pokemon
Niantic needs to change Pokemon Go graphics and the solution is obvious
Em Stonham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech