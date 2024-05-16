Pecharunt makes Pokemon TCG debut with “sick” new card

The Pokemon Company has unveiled a brand new Pokemon TCG expansion set called Shrouded Fable, and this exciting upcoming set features the debut of the mythical Pokemon Pecharunt, first introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue.

Both Pecharunt and Pecharunt ex are set to be introduced in Shrouded Fable, alongside new ex cards for Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The Pokemon Company has also revealed that Pecharunt ex can work alongside the Loyal Three to create some powerful combinations.

It’s not entirely clear yet how Pecharunt ex will work in tandem with the Loyal Three, but eager fans can already get a glimpse of the new Pecharunt promo card that is set to be included in the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

The announcement was made in a post from the Pokemon TCG X account, alongside a look at promotional artwork for the Loyal Trio, and some details on the cards included in the upcoming set.

Article continues after ad

Among many people posting about the new release, Serebii also announced the arrival of the upcoming set, alongside a look at the new artwork for Pecharunt. Fans in the comments are already excited about the latest additions to the game.

A comment underneath the post says, “This Pecharunt artwork looks sick!” Then, another person adds, “Hope they put some lore in the cards for Pecharunt like the old couple it was trying to pleased.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, a Pokemon TCG fan says, “Oooh I don’t think 2 months will be enough for my wallet to recover” in relation to the other upcoming Pokemon TCG set, Twilight Masquerade.

Sadly, Shrouded Fable is still a little while away, but you can already check out our Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade impressions, alongside the most expensive Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade cards with our full guide.