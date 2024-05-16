Pokemon Go Blacephalon: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Blacephalon, one of the few missing Ultra Beasts in Pokemon Go, is finally making its way into the game. If you plan on adding the Fire/Ghost-type creature to your team, here are its best movesets for both PvP and Raid battles.

Pokemon Sun & Moon introduced a special type of creature called Ultra Beast, a kind of Legendary Pokemon but from outer space.

Since 2022, most of them have been appearing in Pokemon Go, and now the Ultra Space Wonders event, which is set to kick off on May 23, 2024, will introduce the remaining ones: Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Naganadel.

For those looking forward to fighting alongside Blacephalon, here are its best movesets.

Contents

Pokemon Go Blacephalon all moves

This strange-looking Fire/Ghost-type Ultra Beast has two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves that, when properly combined, can turn it into quite a fighter.

Blacephalon Fast Moves

Astonish (Ghost/STAB)

Incinerate (Fire/STAB)

Blacephalon Charged Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost/STAB)

Overheat (Fire/STAB)

Mystical Fire (Fire/STAB)

Pokemon Go Blacephalon best PvP moveset

The best moveset you can teach Blacephalon for PvP consists of Incinerate as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move.

Blacephalon only has two Fast Moves, and one of them – Astonish – deals poor damage at a high energy cost, so forget about it. Stick to Incinerate, as it is powerful and has STAB.

As for the Charged Move, the smart way to go is Shadow Ball. It is one of the best Ghost-type attacks in the game not only due to its extremely high damage, but because it is also very cheap and benefits from STAB.

For extra Fire damage at a very low cost, you can use Mystical Fire as a secondary Charged Move.

Pokemon Go Blacephalon best Raid moveset

Blacephalon’s best moveset for Raids is Incinerate as a Fast Move and Mystical Fire as a Charged Move, with a DPS of 19.60 and 348.1 total damage output.

Even though both Fast Moves benefit from STAB, Incinerate is utterly superior. It deals an outstanding amount of damage for just a little more energy than Astonish, making it the ideal choice.

For the Charged Move, the best pairing for Incinerate is Mystical Fire thanks to how cheap it is. Despite not being a nuke, it’s the fastest one out of the bunch and benefits from STAB.

Players in need of a Ghost-type attacker can use Astonish and Shadow Ball. However, Astonish lacks a lot of power even with one of the best Ghost Charged Moves in the game by its side.

