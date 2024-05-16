Pokemon unveils adorable Jigglypuff, Gengar & Lechonk bean bag chairs

The Pokemon Company has unveiled three new bean bag chairs in collaboration with furniture company Yogibo.

These official bean bag chairs are styled after Generation 1’s Jigglypuff and Gengar, as well as Gen 9’s Lechonk.

In a post from the official Pokemon X account, the company announced preorders for these bean bag chairs are open from May 16 until July 7, 2024. According to the official store page, they should ship sometime in mid-October 2024, just before the holiday season.

It’s no surprise these three Pokemon were chosen as the basis for these new bean bag chairs. The Pokemon Company frequently highlights monsters from the first Generation games, and Jigglypuff and Gengar are incredibly popular as it is.

On the other hand, some fans may also be happy to see recent titles getting some love through this collab, as Lechonk was among the more popular Pokemon from the Scarlet & Violet titles.

The Normal-type Hog Pokemon quickly became a meme after its reveal and even had its own TikTok and Instagram filter.

Of course, fans also have to consider the price tag for these massive bean bag chairs — which sits at a hefty $299.99.

Despite the lofty price tag, many fans expressed interest in purchasing these massive Pokemon for themselves.

“Is there a payment plan for these? I need to match my Gengar squishmallow,” said one fan.

It seems Pokemon has no shortages of plushies, as the company recently announced that preorders were open for a 27-inch tall Lapras Plush from now until June 3, 2024. Trainers looking for a companion to their massive Lapras may find a fitting partner through Jigglypuff, Gengar, or Lechonk.