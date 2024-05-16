GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Plus users have “secret” advice after player loses Legendary Shiny

Noelle Corbett
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players who use the Pokemon Go Plus accessory are sharing one key tip with others who play with the device. This comes after one Reddit user shared a screenshot revealing they’d encountered – and lost – a rare Shiny Mesprit without knowing not long after getting the accessory.

The disappointed player asked the community, particularly those who have been playing with Go Plus for longer, “how do you guys handle this?”

The Pokemon Go Plus and the upgraded (and awkwardly named) Pokemon Go Plus+ are useful gadgets for Pokemon Go players, with the Plus+ also being compatible with Pokemon Sleep. Pokemon Go players can automatically spin PokeStops and catch Pokemon, allowing users to play the game without opening their phones.

However, that also means having less control over gameplay and potentially missing rare Pokemon, just like this Reddit user, as the auto-catch mechanic only throws a single Poke Ball before allowing the Pokemon to flee.

Making the loss more heartbreaking is the fact that Mesprit is so rare as a wild encounter. While the Sinnoh Lake Guardians sometimes appear in Raids, they occasionally spawn as wild encounters. That means the odds of happening upon a Mesprit in the wild are pretty low – and that’s not even taking into account Shiny odds.

While, unfortunately, there’s no way to get the rare find back, Pokemon Go Plus users did have one simple piece of advice: don’t look at the Journal.

“The secret for the go plus is just never look at the journal when you’re using it,” shared one top commenter. Others shared the same tip, with one adding “then you’ll never know.”

Though many of the comments spread this sentiment – with one joking that “The journal is an evil force that serves to do nothing but serve you up perpetual frustration and anguish” – one player put a more positive spin on the situation.

“You tell yourself that you wouldn’t have got the opportunity to catch it if you didn’t have a Go Plus in the first place,” they said.

This led another to point out that every player has “probably walked or driven by a ton of shinies” and while they may have lost Shinies to the accessory, they “caught even more because of it.”

It’s a nice way to put things into perspective – after all, a device like the Pokemon Go Plus is bound to encounter wild Pokemon that a human player would miss. Still, for many Pokemon Go players, the best advice may be to remain in blissful ignorance and avoid checking the Journal.

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Noelle Corbett

Noelle is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto who can usually be found playing an RPG. Her favorites include Persona, Pokemon, and DnD. When she isn't writing or gaming, Noelle is probably making silly noises at her dog. She can be reached at noelle.corbett@dexerto.com.

keep reading
A still from the Pokemon anime shows Ash Ketchum's Rowlet
Pokemon
One of Pokemon’s greatest memes comes to life with AR update
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon Go keeps ruining hundo 'mons with silly clothes
Pokemon
Pokemon Go keeps ruining hundo ‘mons with silly clothes
Scott Baird
Pokemon Go avatar with old game background.
Pokemon
Niantic needs to change Pokemon Go graphics and the solution is obvious
Em Stonham
dawn wings necrozma pokemon go
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Dawn Wings Necrozma Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Raissa Jerez

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.