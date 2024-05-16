Shrouded Fable Greninja ex showcases Pokemon TCG’s new ‘woodblock’ art style

In a surprise announcement, The Pokemon Company has unveiled Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable, a new expansion set to release this Summer featuring the mythical Pokemon Pecharunt.

However, while the inclusion of mighty new cards like Pecharunt ex is certainly exciting, (especially with Pokemon Worlds 2024 coming up) a lot of fans are excited about a new type of art style being showcased by one of the newly revealed cards.

Alongside the major announcement of the Shrouded Fables set, The Pokemon Company also revealed a new Greninja ex full art, showcasing a new type of art style that Pokemon TCG fans have never seen before.

In a press release, Pokemon are describing this card and others in its style, calling them, “Highly Collectable Card Illustrations Inspired by Japanese Woodblock Artwork”.

The Pokemon TCG X account posted this new Greninja card, showing off the intricate artwork and the gorgeous colors that come with this new design. In a subsequent post, they also describe the new Greninja card by saying it is inspired by “ukiyo-e wood block paintings”.

Plenty of Pokemon TCG players are piling compliments onto this new design, with comments underneath the post saying, “Best promo you’ve ever released” and “SHUT UPPPP THATS SICK”.

One comment says, “What a fantastic SIR promo!” Then, another adds “This promo is insane”. If reactions like this are anything to go by, Shrouded Fable is already lining up to be a very popular set with fans.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming set, check out our full Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable guide for more information.