One of Pokemon’s greatest memes comes to life with AR update

Nathan Ellingsworth
A still from the Pokemon anime shows Ash Ketchum's RowletThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go has been very busy recently behind the scenes, with Niantic adjusting a lot of features as part of the Pokemon Go Rediscover Go update.

While some — like the avatar updates — haven’t been warmly received, other changes are going down a storm. Niantic has made huge changes to Pokemon Go’s AR features, including the ability to take photos with several Pokemon at once. Naturally, players are already having tons of fun with this feature.

A Pokemon Go player called Foulmouth232 has shared a post on Reddit showcasing the new feature, alongside the comment “GO ROWLET! YOU CAN DO THIS!” The image shown is a callback to a popular Pokemon meme from the Pokemon Sun & Moon era.

The infamous meme stems from a picture of a Rowlet up against the gargantuan Pokemon Groudon, with the owl-like Pokemon seemingly turning its head around in bemusement at the size of its foe.

Other Pokemon fans are flooding the comments of the most recent post, both praising the new AR feature and just enjoying a funny recreation of a popular Pokemon joke.

One comment says, “I know it’s a meme, but you know what’s funny. Rowlet has the type advantage so technically Groudon (Non-Primal) is the one in trouble here.” Another person adds, “You’re flying grass… that Dino dirt has nothing on you, my little fella”.

Other fans are clearly just enjoying a return to the famous meme, as one person says, “I just laughed so hard. Thank you.” Before a separate comment continues, “Definitely saving this one lol! It cracks me up every time!”

Pokemon is full of funny size comparisons, and it’s particularly great when competing Pokemon have a wide gulf between them in terms of their stature. However, if you want a giant plush to call your own, check out the latest huge Pokemon merch featuring the Water-type Lapras.

