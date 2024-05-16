GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Stakataka: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Raissa Jerez
pokemon go stakatakaNIANTIC

The upcoming Ultra Space Wonders event will introduce Stakataka to Pokemon Go. Should trainers want to take this Ultra Beast into battle, here are the best movesets you can teach it for PvP and Raids.

Ultra Beasts are alien-like Pokemon from the Alola region that first appeared in Sun & Moon, and they have been making their way into Pokemon Go little by little.

Stakataka, Blacephalon, and Naganadel — the three Ultra Beasts missing from the game — will finally debut during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024, at 10 AM local time. So, to prepare for its arrival, here are Stakataka’s best movesets.

Pokemon Go Stakataka all moves

This strong Rock/Steel-type Ultra Beast two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves available in its move pool, leaving players with only a few combinations to try out in the game.

Stakataka Fast Moves

  • Rock Throw (Rock/STAB)
  • Take Down (Normal)

Stakataka Charged Moves

  • Stone Edge (Rock/STAB)
  • Flash Cannon (Steel/STAB)
  • Bulldoze (Ground)
pokemon go blacephalon stakataka naganadelNIANTIC

Pokemon Go Stakataka best PvP moveset

Stakataka’s best moveset for PvP consists of Rock Throw as a Fast Move with Flash Cannon and Stone Edge as Charged Moves.

Between both Fast Moves, the only viable option is Rock Throw as it benefits from STAB, it’s quicker and deals more damage for less energy.

For the Charged Move, both good options – Stone Edge and Flash Cannon – have the same energy cost and deal the exact amount of damage. However, it’s better to go with Flash Cannon to expand the coverage.

Stone Edge works well as the secondary Charged Move, and can work as a very powerful Rock-type nuke.

Pokemon Go Stakataka best Raid moveset

The best moveset players can teach Stakataka for Raid battles is Rock Throw as a Fast Move and Stone Edge as a Charged Move, for a 12.96 DPS and 481.5 total damage output.

As a Normal-type move, Take Down doesn’t benefit from STAB, plus it’s too expensive for the poor damage it deals, so stick with Rock Throw for your Fast Move.

For Raids, it’s better to focus on Stakataka’s Rock-type moves, so Stone Edge is the way to go. It is a little bit faster than Flash Cannon and has a good synergy with Rock Throw.

Those are the best movesets for Stakataka in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

