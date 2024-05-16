Where to buy Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box

The next Pokemon TCG expansion is on the way, and it features some exciting new cards for fans. Shrouded Fable has just been announced and it’s looking like it could shake up the competitive meta significantly with potentially game-changing cards.

Shrouded Fable comes out on August 2, 2024, following Twilight Masquerade‘s release this month and Night Wanderer in June. To help you get your hands on the new cards as quickly as possible, we’ve picked out the best places to grab the Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box.

Please note – at the time of writing, all of the links in this article are for pre-orders only. Make sure to check back closer to August 2nd, as we’ll update with more retailers closer to launch.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box.

Currently, only the Pokemon Center iteration of the Shrouded Fable ETB is available for pre-order. Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Boxes often come with slightly more products inside them and fans can expect to find the following in this ETB:

11 Shrouded Fable Booster Packs

Two foil art promos of Pecharunt, one with a Pokemon Center logo

65 card sleeves with the Loyal Trio

45 Energy cards

A player’s guide to the expansion

6 damage-counter dice and 2 condition markers

A competition-legal flip die

A storage box with dividers

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

You can find the Pokemon Center Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box on the Pokemon Center website. More retailers will join the line-up for Shrouded Fable pre-orders as we get closer to the release date, so check back here for further recommendations.

For now, why not check out the Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box? This expansion set will be coming out just before the Shrouded Fable set, and it’s set to feature a number of the same Pokemon, including Okidogi, Fezandipiti, and Munkidori, alongside some exciting cards for competitive players like brand new ACE SPEC gems.